Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s family issues statement after MC Stan’s threat on the show

Shalin Bhanot‘s parents have issued a statement through social media addressing the recent argument between the actor and his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant MC Stan. The family has questioned Bigg Boss makers over ‘threatening behaviour’ being permitted on national television.

While arguments and physical altercations have happened previously on the reality show, in the recent fight between Shalin and MC Stan, the later threatened Shalin of dire consequences outside the house, saying he would make it difficult for Shalin to live in Mumbai.

The statement issued by the family read, “Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this truly amazing journey, one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried!”

It further read, “Last night seeing our son get death threats on national television has been worrisome. Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok? It’s a reality show but at the end of the day, it’s for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats into this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how is this allowed on national television? We are worried about our son, his safety and the safety of our family! There’s nothing beyond our son’s happiness and safety that matters to us.”

While a few followers agreed with the statement, many others pointed out that even Shalin Bhanot crosses limits and often uses cuss words towards other contestants.