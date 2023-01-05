Big Hit requests fans not to flood BTS’ Jin with gifts at military camp, avoid visiting site: ‘It would be difficult…’

BTS’ agency Big Hit released a statement regarding the constant flood of gifts and cards for Jin at his military camp. The statement requested fans to refrain from sending gifts, as they would get lost in all probability. However, the agency conveyed that they would let Jin know the wishes and love that fans wish to send him, with a new hashtag on Weverse.

The statement read, “Thank you to all the fans who always give their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS member Jin has entered the military and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp. Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day he entered. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout Jin’s military service period. Jin is stationed at a training center designated specifically for military training together with regular military personnel. If a large number of gifts and fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. Big Hit will assist in making sure that Jin is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #DearJinfromARMY.”

The statement further read, “Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. We would like to ask for your co-operation during his recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, please refrain from visiting the site. We ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.”

Jin left for military service on December 13. The rest of his band members bid him an emotional goodbye at the camp. Speaking about his departure, band’s leader RM had told KBS news, “Jin didn’t talk much. I think he had a lot on his mind, and when we went to the [training grounds], he said like the eldest member he is, ‘I’ll be back safely. I’ll let you know how it is after experiencing it first. What I told him was to please look after his health, he is so strong to show his strength, to do as he always does–quietly and peacefully without any accidents. I cheered for him that way.”