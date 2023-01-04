scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Big Bang's Taeyang confirms collaboration with BTS' Jimin and shares first poster; ARMY say 'imagine the insane choreography'

BTS' Jimin has collaborated with Big Bang's Taeyang for the upcoming track, Vibe.

BTSBTS Jimin will release a new song with Big Bang's Taeyang.
Big Bang’s Taeyang confirms collaboration with BTS’ Jimin and shares first poster; ARMY say ‘imagine the insane choreography’
After speculation surrounding Jimin’s collaboration with Big Bang’s Taeyang refused to die down, Taeyang announced and confirmed his next song with Jimin called “Vibe”. He also shared the first teaser and announced that the song would release on January 13, 2023. In the new poster, the BTS vocalist exudes quite the swag, as he stands next to Taeyang in a red bomber jacket. Jimin is the next in line to release his solos and collaborations, after J-Hope, Jin and RM.

Taeyang had earlier shared photos with an artiste that fans instantly identified as Jimin. J-Hope ‘liked’ the photo, confirming fans’ belief that the two would be collaborating soon. Jimin had earlier released the song “With You” for the drama Our Blues, with Ha Sungwon.

Needless to say, ARMY is thrilled and have already used their detective skills to find out the choreographers. “Ygx dancers and choreographers are promoting vibe featuring jimin and taeyang IMAGINE THE CHOREO,” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “It’s happening, let’s go!” Yet another fan commented, “This song will be so insane, what a way to begin the year—BTS always knows how to do this!” Meanwhile, there’s much discussion about Jimin’s solo album, as he was seen with the British band Arcades earlier.

Before 2022 ended, Jimin shared an emotional note for ARMY and said that he would be soon returning with music for them to enjoy. He wrote, “There was a lot of things happened. As covid ended, we could meet each other after a while and cried, laughed and happy together, we promoted our song on music shows since our album came out, we had a large scale concert in Busan, where is my hometown, I also saw Hoseok and Namjoon performed their album on the stage, and out Seokjin joined the military service too. It’s my first time to start working and met those musicians and preparing these and those so I feel like my days were hectic.”

BTS has done several collaborations in 2022. Jungkook worked with Charlie Puth for “Left and Right”, J-Hope did “Rush Hour” with Crush, RM collaborated with Balming Tiger for “Sexy Nukim”, and Jin worked with Coldplay for “The Astronaut”, which was a parting gift to his fans.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 16:43 IST
Republican disunity brings once-in-a-century embarrassment to GOP in US House: What happened and why?

