Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Bhuvan Bam reveals he is yet to accept his parents’ death, says he can’t create content ‘from my heart’: ‘When I sit alone, it’s a spiral’

Bhuvan Bam shared that he is yet to process the loss of his parents. The actor lost both his parents to Covid within a month.

bhuvan bamBhuvan Bam opened up about losing his parents in a new interview. (Photo: Bhuvan Bam/Instagram)
Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam went through a rather difficult time during the pandemic when he lost his parents to Covid-19. In a recent chat, the actor said that he is yet to heal from that loss and said that this was a lifelong process.

When asked how he healed after his parents’ demise, Bhuvan said that one cannot heal from this. “Till date, I haven’t accepted it. I don’t even think about it to be honest,” he told Humans of Bombay. The Taaza Khabar actor said that he tries not to be alone because if he sits alone “it’s a spiral.”

“I have just gotten reminded of it suddenly because I have otherwise been so distracted with all this, the show, the work and everything. I had stopped thinking about it,” he said and added, “When I sit alone, it’s a spiral so I don’t sit alone.”

When asked how much time it took for him to start making content again after his parents’ death, he said, “I don’t do it from my heart still.” Elaborating on how he feels about it, he said, “It gets number only. It keeps getting more and more numb. It never heals, a layer keeps adding on top of the previous one.”

In 2021, Bhuvan lost his parents to Covid-19 complications and shared on Instagram, “Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha (Nothing will be the same after the death of my mother and father. In a month, everything in my life has been shattered. Home, dreams, everything. My mother is not with me, my father is not with me. Will have to learn to live again. Don’t feel like it).”

He added, “Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon.”

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 14:28 IST
