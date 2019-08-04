Bhojpuri actor booked

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, his associate and other unidentified persons were booked by the Mumbai Police on Saturday for allegedly uploading obscene photographs of another actor on the social media.

Advertising

In a written complaint to the police, the actor has accused Singh of uploading lewd photographs of her on a social media platform. An officer said the FIR has been registered under Section 509 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

“No arrests have been made yet. We are checking the profile from where the photographs have been uploaded,” said DCP (Zone XI) Mohan Dahikar.