scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Bhavin Rabari of Chhello Show, RRR honoured by International Press Academy

Bhavin Rabari won the Breakthrough Performance Award, while SS Rajamouli's period film RRR was given the Honorary Satellite Award by the International Press Academy.

Bhavin Rabari of Last Film Show, RRR honoured by International Press AcademyChhello Show star Bhavin Rabari said he hopes to make India proud with more wins in the future.

Bhavin Rabari, the lead child star of India’s official entry for the Oscars, Chhello Show, and global blockbuster RRR have been honoured by the International Press Academy (IPA).

IPA announced the winners of the Special Achievements Awards recipients for its 27th Annual Satellite Awards in Motion Picture and Television over the weekend.

Bhavin Rabari won the Breakthrough Performance Award, while SS Rajamouli’s period film RRR was given the Honorary Satellite Award.

Also read |Chhello Show actor Bhavin Rabari: ‘I miss my home, my cattle, the food my mother cooks’

Directed by Pan Nalin, Chhello Show is a Gujarati film set in a remote rural village of Saurashtra. It follows the story of a nine-year-old boy (Rabari) who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema when he bribes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends a summer watching movies from the projection booth.

Rabari said he hopes to make India proud with more wins in future.

“I am very happy and want to thank Nalin Sir and Dheer Bhai for the opportunity with this film. I hope we can make India Proud and win many more such awards and bring home the Oscar,” the 13-year-old actor said in a statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhavin Rabari (@iambhavinrabari)

Nalin said, “The love the film and Bhavin have been receiving is humbling. This award is truly special, because it recognizes his hard work at such a young age.”

Chhello Show is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Dheer Momaya, Nalin and Marc Duale. The film was released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the US and by Roy Kapur Films in India and is now streaming on Netflix India. The film has made it to the 95th Academy Awards shortlist in the international feature film category.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Advertisement
Also Read |How SS Rajamouli’s RRR swept box-offices this year and bewitched audiences across the globe

Naatu Naatu from RRR, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is also part of the Oscars shortlist in music (original song) category.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 18:18 IST
Next Story

Just needed some time to be able to feel normal: Meg Lanning on her extended break

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie's first birthday
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie’s first birthday in grand fashion
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close