Bhavana Pandey's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix.

Bhavana Pandey, the wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother of young star Ananya Panday, is currently in the news, courtesy her Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which offers an insider’s view of what it feels like to be the wife of a celebrity. Here’s all that you need to know about Bhavana.

Who is Bhavana Pandey?

Bhavana Pandey is a fashion designer, who spearheads clothing brand LoveGen along with friends Nandita Mahtani and Dolly Sidhwani. She tied the knot with actor and longtime boyfriend Chunky Panday in 1998, after which the couple opened a host of health-food restaurants in Mumbai.

Bhavana and Chunky also own Bollywood Electrics, which hosts stage shows across the country. The couple has been happily married for the past 22 years. They are parents to Ananya and Rysa Panday.

What does Bhavana Pandey do now?

One look at Bhavana Pandey’s social media handles will inform fans that her life revolves around her family, her fashion store and the friendships she has formed over the years in Bollywood.

Bhavana often posts pictures with Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

What’s next for Bhavana Pandey?

Never seen on screen before, Bhavana Panday is currently seen in Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she shares screen space with her three best friends – Neelam, Seema and Maheep.

