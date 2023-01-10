Savour best of French cinema for one month

What better way to start the year than a selection of films to discover for free at home?

MyFrenchFilmFestival returns in 2023 to offer you the best of young French cinema. From January 13 to February 13. Discover online 29 films (feature and short films) that have made the news at the biggest international festivals, and carefully chosen for you. Comedies, romances, dramas, documentaries, animation, classics, there will be something for everyone.

The films will be subtitled in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Korean, Russian, and for the first time, in Arabic, Ukrainian, and Mandarin.

For festival regulars, MyFrenchFilmFestival is adorned with a new setting this year. Get ready!