scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Savour best of French cinema for one month

At MyFrenchFilmFestival, discover online 29 films that have made the news at the biggest international festivals

MyFrenchFilmFestival returns in 2023 to offer you the best of young French cinema. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Savour best of French cinema for one month
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

What better way to start the year than a selection of films to discover for free at home?

MyFrenchFilmFestival returns in 2023 to offer you the best of young French cinema. From January 13 to February 13. Discover online 29 films (feature and short films) that have made the news at the biggest international festivals, and carefully chosen for you. Comedies, romances, dramas, documentaries, animation, classics, there will be something for everyone.

The films will be subtitled in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Korean, Russian, and for the first time, in Arabic, Ukrainian, and Mandarin.

For festival regulars, MyFrenchFilmFestival is adorned with a new setting this year. Get ready!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 15:26 IST
Next Story

Cyrus Mistry car accident: Bombay HC questions petitioner seeking court-monitored probe

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close