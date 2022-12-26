From Beast to Valimai, here’s the list of the most disappointing Tamil movies of 2022

While Kodambakkam has had a relatively great 2022 with nationwide blockbusters like Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Vikram, it has also had several damp squibs. On top of that, some highly-anticipated films of superstars ended up being disappointments, their commercial success notwithstanding.

Here is a list of films that made us walk back from theatres with a sense of betrayal:

Coffee With Kadhal: Director Sundar C is one of the iconic directors from ’90s Tamil cinema, who has managed to be in the game till now. Coffee With Kadhal, which brought back the team of Kalakalappu 2, was expected to bring back the mindless entertainment the director is known for. It ended up being one of the laziest and most unreasonable films of the filmmaker.

Our review read: “I don’t prefer calling a film cringefest because it is easy and lazy. But the word befits this film. Why take so much effort for a film, that doesn’t extend the same gesture?”

Kuruthi Aattam: Director Sri Ganesh became one of the promising directors of 2017 with a low-key crime drama, 8 Thottakal. It had taken about four years for him to bring out his sophomore film, which was eagerly awaited by fans and critics. Despite having a decent story, this Atharvaa-starrer was a huge let down because of the poor execution and inferior editing.

Our review read: “It is evident that Sri Ganesh has put a lot of thought into the writing of the film. It’s far from being lazy. That’s why it’s shocking to see why he hasn’t extended the same effort in overseeing the underwhelming editing of his film.”

Maaran: Another promising debutant, Karthick Naren, who turned a lot of heads in 2016, is turning out to be a one-hit wonder as both Mafia and Maaran have ended up disappointing fans. Dhanush’s Maaran was appallingly incompetent in terms of making.

Advertisement

Our review read: “The scenes are so bland that even the presence of Dhanush can’t lift our spirits. Karthick puts two bright actors, Ameer and Dhanush in a scene, and yet fails to create any sort of impact. How’s that even possible?”

Naai Sekar Returns: The much-anticipated comeback of comedy actor Vadivelu didn’t have much going for it. The film didn’t have enough laughs and relied solely on the pop-culture icon, who could only do so much when the writing was alarmingly flat.

Our review read: “In other films, the decision to do away with songs would have been lauded as bold, but ironically Santhosh Narayanan’s background score is the only saving grace of the film. I wish Suraj had included them in the film. That way we would have been spared a few minutes of his insipid scenes.”

Advertisement

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: What an opportunity Vignesh Shivan had with this one. It featured three beloved stars of south Indian cinema – Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. But the director’s indecisive writing delivered a film that was quickly forgotten. In an attempt to come up with a good old love triangle story, Vignesh ended up making a colossal mess that was all over the place.

Our review read: “It (Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal) wants to be a combination of director C. S. Amudhan’s Thamizh Padam, a spoof film and Vignesh’s 2015 hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. You can’t have it both ways.”

Prince: Prince created huge anticipation as it brought together two people with great comic sense – Siva Karthikeyan and Jaathi Ratnalu director Anudeep. The film, the most experimental attempt in Siva’s career, attempted a unique type of silly comedy, which didn’t land well.

Our review read: “Prince as a film fails to keep you engrossed. It is so obvious that the hilarious stretches are connected by a generic thread about a love story between a Tamil guy and a Brit girl.”

Naane Varuven: Brothers Selavaraghavan and Dhanush, who churned out era-defining films like Kadhal Kondein and Pudhupettai, left fans bewildered with Naane Varuven, which was half-baked. While the interval block left the audience on a great high, the second half felt like the two had given up mid-way.

Advertisement

Our review read: “There is something amiss in Naane Varuven from the word go. Even Dhanush as Prabhu (he plays a double role in the film) seems a bit odd and synthetic. And that’s a loaded statement for an actor who made you root for him in a cameo in the Russo Brothers’ otherwise underwhelming The Gray Man.”

Cobra: Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu spent years toiling on Cobra, and perhaps, that’s the reason for the colossal failure of the film. The movie was an over-written and indulgent mess to an extent that fans were more confused than disappointed with the visual puzzle Cobra was.

Advertisement

Our review read: “A film about a globetrotting assassin with a deep fascination for cosplay would be a lot of fun to watch if made properly. After ramping up the initial excitement, the film sinks. And it sinks further post-interval and it never recovers its ground even in the climax.”

Beast: A fan service gone wrong. On paper, Nelson Dilipkumar should have seen a safe and stylish action film that would exploit the larger-than-life aura of the lead hero Vijay. However, Beast ended up being a skeleton of a decent idea, which lacks the meat to make the heroism work. The biggest problem of Beast was it was flat from start to finish with the high points failing to evoke celebrations from fans.

Advertisement

Our review read: “Nelson could have used this plot set-up to turn in a nail-biting thriller. Instead, he gives us an unapologetic crowd-pleaser and a solid service to Vijay’s core fanbase.”

Valimai: It is undoubtedly one of the hits of Tamil cinema this year in terms of box office, but as a film, Valimai was a huge letdown as we couldn’t see director H Vinoth, the one who made the superb Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, in the film. The melodrama of son-mother sentiment was a dead weight to the film, which was appallingly shoddy in terms of dialogues and execution.

Our review read: “If you watch Valimai without knowing the name of its director, there is a good chance you will assume it has been directed by Siva (Viswasam, Vivegam), one of the regular collaborators of actor Ajith Kumar. The distinct voice that was present in director H. Vinoth’s past movies is sorely missing in Valimai.”