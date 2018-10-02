Violinist Balabhaskar passes away

Balabhaskar was 40. Balabhaskar was 40.

Musician and violinist Balabhaskar, who was critically injured in a car accident last week, passed away at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. He was 40. Balabhaskar’s two-year-old daughter Tejaswini had died soon after the accident.

The musician, who had suffered brain and spine injuries, had undergone surgeries since the accident in Pallipuram on September 25 when the family was travelling back from Thrissur where they had visited a temple. Doctors treating him said they were working overtime to ensure his recovery but it did not happen. His wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun are still undergoing treatment.

Balabhaskar’s death has saddened thousands of his fans. His body will be kept for the public to pay their last respects at a Thiruvananthapuram college where he studied. The last rites would take place later on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

Balabhaskar and his family were traveling in a car on September 25 morning when it hit a tree. A highway patrol unit near the site took them to the nearest hospital. Mangalapuram police had earlier told The News Minute, “We assume that the driver dozed off, which caused the accident. The family was returning from Thrissur after visiting a temple.”

Balabhaskar was a child prodigy on the violin and had directed the music of his first movie Mangalya Pallakk at the age of 17. As a music composer, he had worked with Dr. K. J. Yesudas, Hairharan, Suresh Wadkar, K. S. Chitra, Sujatha, Sreenivas, Karthik and some other legendary singers. He later composed many music albums and performed on stage across the world though gradually pulling out of film music.

