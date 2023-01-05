Avinash Tiwary responds to a man asking why he was cast as a gangster belonging to marginalised caste in Khakee The Bihar Chapter: ‘Talent aur skill se zyada…’

Actor Avinash Tiwary Thursday took to social media to respond to a man, who questioned why an actor belonging to a marginalised caste didn’t play the role of Chandan Mahto in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. In the Netflix show, the actor essays the role of the antagonist who is brought to justice by IPS Amit Lodha, after a long chase.

A parody social media page with the name ‘Dr Nimo Yadav’ tweeted, “In Khakee the Bihar chapter, main villain is Chandan mahto, he comes from scheduled caste. But his role was played by Avinash Tiwary a Brahmin SC character should be played by SC actor only, this injustice must stop in cinema, it is eating opportunities from marginalised castes.”

The tweet received tremendous response from users, with many supporting the statement. A few also defended the team of Khakee citing creative liberty. Avinash on his part responded to the man about the importance of job description. Stating that while he’s all in for ‘equality of opportunities’, he will not give up his own hard-earned opportunity for it.

“Ye inclusivity ke naam pe basic job description bhool jaate hain kya? Sir Actor ka kaam hai vibhinn tarah ke kirdaar( Beyond race, caste, religion, class, age, gender) karna. i am all for equality of opportunities but not by giving up my own hard earned opportunity for it,” he tweeted. The Laila Majnu actor further wrote that it’s unfortunate that the said person could not see his talent or skill but just his last name.

Unfortunate ki mere kaam mein aapko talent aur skill se jyaada mera last name dikha…Aagey behtar koshish karoonga🙏🏻 — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) January 5, 2023

Conceptualised by Neeraj Pandey, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is based on a chapter in IPS Amit Lodha’s life, which he documented in his book The Bihar Diaries. The best-selling thriller chronicled the police officer’s stint in one of Bihar’s crime-dominated villages and how he managed to nab one of the state’s most feared ganglords. While Karan Tacker will play the upright officer Amit Lodha, Avinash Tiwary will essay the role of a gangster.

Post the show, Amit Lodha was suspended after a case was registered against him on charges of corruption and for allegedly entering into a commercial agreement with Netflix while being on a government post.