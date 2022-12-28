Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 12: James Cameron film crosses $950 million mark globally, set to replace RRR as India’s second-highest grosser

The sequel to 2009 hit Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water is the first choice of moviegoers across the world. The James Cameron directorial is not just creating waves globally, but it is enticing the Indian audience as well. After a huge turnout (Rs 12 crore) on its second Monday in the country, the film recorded double-digit earnings on Tuesday as well. Worldwide, the film is on its way to cross the 1-billion-dollar mark, inching closer to this year’s two smash hits, Top Gun Maverick (1.48 billion dollars) and Jurassic World Dominion (1.001 billion dollars).

In India, Avatar 2 earned in the range of Rs 9-11 crore on Tuesday, reported Koimoi.com. With this, the film’s total collection is now around Rs 271-273 crore. With the holiday season still on, it looks like a cakewalk for the sci-fi thriller to topple Avengers: Endgame (Rs 373.22 crore) and become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.

According to Box Office Mojo, the long-awaited sequel has so far brought in 955.1 million dollars globally. And, if it will continue with its stronghold at the ticket counters, it might cross the 1-billion-dollar mark by the end of the year.

Watch the trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water here:

Avatar: The Way of Water is winning over cinephiles with its immersive visual effects. The film is being enjoyed on IMAX screens and the audience is willing to pay a higher ticket price for the stunning silver screen experience. Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, is elated with the film’s performance globally. He told Variety, “In just over a week of release, Avatar: The Way of Water has sailed to more than $100 million in Imax box office with no signs of slowing down.”

However, given the drop in temperature across the globe and the fear of coronavirus looming over the world once again, it might be a tough road for the film to replace its predecessor, Avatar, as the highest-grossing film ever. The movie had accumulated 2.97 billion dollars upon its release in 2009.

Written by James Cameron along with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, Avatar: The Way of Water has Jake Sully and Neytiri protecting their children from ‘sky people’. To avoid any harm to the family, Jake finds refuge in a semiaquatic Na’vi clan called the Metkayina and learns ways of water to survive.