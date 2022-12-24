scorecardresearch
Avatar The Way of Water box-office collection day 8: James Cameron’s film enters Rs 200 crore club, outperforms Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection: Director James Cameron's film is all set to cross the Rs 250 crore mark this weekend.

avatar, avatar way of waterA still from director James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water.

On its eighth day of release, director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water continued to pull large crowds to the theatres, so much so, it managed to outperform Rohit Shetty’s comedy film Cirkus, which debuted on Friday. According to Pinkvilla, The Way of Water earned between Rs 13.5 crore and Rs 14.5 crore on its second Friday, taking its total collections to beyond the Rs 200 crore mark.

 

According to Pinkvilla, the film collected Rs 18.5 crore on Monday, Rs 16.5 crore on Tuesday, Rs 15 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 13.5 crore on Thursday. The movie became the second-biggest Hollywood opener in India after minting Rs 41 crore on its first day of release. Avengers: Endgame, which made Rs 53 crore on its opening day, remains the top-grossing Hollywood release. Globally, Avatar: The Way of Water has earned over $600 million. 

The film is expected to make more money at the box office over the upcoming Christmas weekend. The movie might bring in Rs 55 crore this weekend, according to Pinkvilla.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Sam and Zoe reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. The first Avatar, which was released in 2009, was the biggest film in history and made $2.9 billion at the global box office. 

