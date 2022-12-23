Avatar The Way of Water box office collection day 7: James Cameron’s film finishes first week in India with Rs 193 crore, passes $600 million worldwide

Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water finished its first week at the Indian box office slightly under expectations. The sci-fi epic was projected to make Rs 200 crore in week one of release, and wound up with Rs 193 crore instead, according to a Pinkvilla report.

The Way of Water was released in previews on Thursday, followed by a wide release on Friday. It became the second-biggest Hollywood opener in India ever, behind Avengers: Endgame, with Rs 41 crore on its first day. Endgame made Rs 53 crore on day one, and finished its India run with Rs 373 crore. The Way of Water made Rs 42 crores on Saturday, Rs 47 crore on Sunday, Rs 18.5 crore on Monday, Rs 16.5 crore on Tuesday, Rs 15 crore on Wednesday, and an estimated Rs 14 crore on Thursday.

Also read | Avatar The Way of Water: All hail James Cameron for putting Marvel in its place

Business is expected to pick up again over the weekend. But the film will now face competition from director Rohit Shetty’s ensemble comedy Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh. The Way of Water has outperformed several big Bollywood releases of the year, and has already overtaken Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is expected to also surpass the lifetime totals of Drishyam 2, Brahmastra, and The Kashmir Files, which all finished between Rs 220 crore and Rs 260 crore.

Globally, The Way of Water has already made more than $600 million at the box office in less than a week of release. As with India, it has a mostly clear path ahead of it, which will allow it to keep performing over the next several weeks.

The first Avatar film, released in 2009, opened low but topped the box office for several months. It is the biggest film in history, with $2.9 billion in global earning, counting re-release. Cameron took over a decade perfecting the sequel, which has received mostly positive reviews. Budgeted at approximately $400 million, it is one of the most expensive movies ever made, and according to the filmmaker, needs to make $2 billion globally to break even.