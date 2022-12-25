Avatar The Way of Water box office Day 9: James Cameron film steamrolls over Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, inches closer to Rs 250 cr mark

James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water has surpassed Bollywood’s blockbusters in 2022 and already raked in Rs 20.75 crore on its second Saturday, taking its total collections to Rs 223 crore. The film had a 50 per cent jump and steamrolled over the new releases, including Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus and the Telugu film Dhamaka. The second Saturday figures are highest for a Hollywood film and is more than Avengers: Endgame.

The Way of Water crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on the second Friday and has also cashed in on the Christmas festivities. The dubbed version of the film is also performing well in small centers. With regard to south India, Tamil Nadu has seen the best growth in collections with an increase in 80 per cent and the Monday figure is expected to cross Rs 250 crore mark. The film is expected to have an uninterrupted run till the Sankranthi festivities, before several big south films release. It is expected to become the third-highest Hollywood grosser in the third week of January and breach the Rs 400 crore mark, but it all depends on how the film fares after the holiday festivities.

Avatar 2 became the second-biggest Hollywood opener in India after minting Rs 41 crore on its first day of release. Avengers: Endgame, which made Rs 53 crore on its opening day, remains the top-grossing Hollywood release. Globally, Avatar: The Way of Water has earned over $600 million.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Sam and Zoe reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. The first Avatar, which was released in 2009, was the biggest film in history and made $2.9 billion at the global box office.