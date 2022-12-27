Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 11: James Cameron film becomes third highest grosser in India after KGF 2, RRR

James Cameron’s visual spectacle Avatar: The Way of Water is breaking box office records in India. The film has a stronghold at ticket counters even in the second week after grossing Rs 192.75 crore in the first week. While the second weekend recorded a humongous collection of Rs 59.3 crore, beating the record of Avenger: Endgame’s Rs 52.55 crore, the second Monday also saw good footfall in cinema halls.

On its second Monday, Avatar 2 earned in the same range as its second Friday. It earned somewhere around Rs 12-13 crore, reported Box Office India. With such figures, the film might end its second week in theatres with another 100 crores in its kitty. The movie is faring well in the southern states as well, and it might soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the Telugu states. As per a Box Office India report, India is the fourth largest market for Avatar 2 after China, South Korea and France.

Globally, Avatar: The Way of Water is already the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022. It has already minted $889 million — leaving behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Batman. In India, the film has become the third highest grosser after KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 434.70 crore) and RRR (Rs 274.31 crore).

One of the reasons for Avatar 2’s smooth run in theatres is no local competition. Rohit Shetty’s comedy-drama Cirkus, which was supposedly a strong competition, has failed to attract audiences. After a dismal performance at the box office over the weekend (Rs 20.85 crore), the film had a sluggish Monday as it earned somewhere around Rs 3 crore, as per Box Office India. This is more than a 50 per cent drop from the film’s Sunday collection (Rs 8.20 crore). Not just Avatar 2, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is also benefitting from Cirkus’ failure. In its sixth week, the film is still having a good run in cinema halls. Its total collection currently stands at Rs 227.94 crore.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Sam and Zoe reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri in Avatar 2.