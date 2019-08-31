Aspiring actor jumps to death in Andheri

A 31-YEAR-OLD aspiring actor allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a six-storey building in Andheri early Friday.

The Oshiwara police, which is inquiring into the matter, identified the deceased as Pearl Punjabi, who used to stay at Kenwood Apartment. She used to work as a video editor and was aspiring to become an actor in Bollywood.

“Nobody saw her going to the terrace of the apartment. After she jumped, the residents of the building were alerted. They took her to Kokilaben hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

The investigators have learnt that Punjabi was depressed, as she had failed to land any Bollywood assignment and eventually had to take the job of a video editor.

“She was seeing a psychiatrist. She had been upset since her father died a few years ago,” said the officer.

Punjabi had also tried to commit suicide twice, the police said. A case of accidental death report has been registered.