Asha Bhosle to inaugurate museum dedicated to RD Burman in Tripura

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle will soon be visiting Tripura to inaugurate a museum dedicated to Rahul Deb Burman, her late husband and one of the most influential music composer and director of the Hindi film industry, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Advertising

“Had a telephonic conversation with country’s renowned singer Asha Bhosle ji and invited her to Tripura, the famous land of Pancham da. She has accepted the invitation on behalf of the 37 lakhs people of Tripura,” the state CM wrote in a Facebook post.

The state government requested Bhosle to inaugurate the RD Burman museum which she accepted, CM wrote, adding that his government is committed to promoting art and culture in the state.

Kumar Rahul Deb Burman, better known as RD Burman in Indian Hindi music industry, was a member of Tripura’s royal Manikya dynasty and son of ‘prince’ Sachin Deb Burman also know as SD Burman.

Advertising

He was married to Asha Bhosle for 14 years. He passed away in 1994.

While speaking to indianexpress.com, Sanjay Mishra, Media Advisor to CM said: “We have got plans to start this museum very soon. We have collected many items for display in the museum. Ashaji has informed that she has many items too and has promised to cooperate in building this museum”.

However, Mishra did not give any specific time as to when the museum will be inaugurated. According to sources, the museum might be installed in an existing structure for now and shifted elsewhere later.