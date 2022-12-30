As Connect releases in Hindi, Nayanthara expresses gratitude: ‘It’s been an eventful year for me’

Tamil star Nayanthara on Friday expressed gratitude as her latest film Connect was released in Hindi. The Hindi-dubbed version of the movie was released on as many as 300 screens.

Nayanthara also thanked the audience for the response she received after the film’s release in south India. “It’s been an eventful year for me and I’m filled with gratitude. Thank you to all film lovers and fans who have watched and supported our Connect. And my gratitude to those who continue doing so, booking your tickets and enjoying show after show,” she said in a statement.

“It’s a genre specific film and we have strived to do justice to you, the audience and the genre. Our entire team has worked with utmost conviction and sincerity with this vision in mind,” the actor added.

Nayanthara further appreciated Connect director Ashwin Saravanan and noted she will always be happy to work with him. And she also thanked her husband and the film’s producer Vignesh Shivan. “My gratitude and love to my producer, Vignesh Shivan and our dream, Rowdy Pictures. You took this film, the team and yourself an extra mile with sheer determination. Thank you once again for producing, distributing and releasing our film in the best way possible,” she said.

Connect was released in Tamil and Telugu earlier this month to mixed reviews. The film didn’t make a dent at the box office as expected. “We have taken in all your love, support, feedback and criticism. And we hope to use this as a learning curve for our future ventures,” Nayanthara said.

Connect, a house-bound horror thriller, is set against the backdrop of the Covid-induced lockdown. Besides Nayanthara, the film stars Sathyaraj, Vinay Rai, Haniya Nafisa and Anupam Kher.