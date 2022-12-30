scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

As Connect releases in Hindi, Nayanthara expresses gratitude: ‘It’s been an eventful year for me’

Connect, a house-bound horror thriller, is set against the backdrop of the Covid-induced lockdown. Besides Nayanthara, the film stars Sathyaraj, Vinay Rai, Haniya Nafisa and Anupam Kher.

NayantharaNayanthara during the special screening of Connect. (Photo: Twitter/ Rowdy Pictures)Rowdy Pictures)
Listen to this article
As Connect releases in Hindi, Nayanthara expresses gratitude: ‘It’s been an eventful year for me’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tamil star Nayanthara on Friday expressed gratitude as her latest film Connect was released in Hindi. The Hindi-dubbed version of the movie was released on as many as 300 screens.

Nayanthara also thanked the audience for the response she received after the film’s release in south India. “It’s been an eventful year for me and I’m filled with gratitude. Thank you to all film lovers and fans who have watched and supported our Connect. And my gratitude to those who continue doing so, booking your tickets and enjoying show after show,” she said in a statement.

Also Read |Connect movie review: Nayanthara’s latest is technically sound, true-blue genre film

“It’s a genre specific film and we have strived to do justice to you, the audience and the genre. Our entire team has worked with utmost conviction and sincerity with this vision in mind,” the actor added.

Nayanthara further appreciated Connect director Ashwin Saravanan and noted she will always be happy to work with him. And she also thanked her husband and the film’s producer Vignesh Shivan. “My gratitude and love to my producer, Vignesh Shivan and our dream, Rowdy Pictures. You took this film, the team and yourself an extra mile with sheer determination. Thank you once again for producing, distributing and releasing our film in the best way possible,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nayanthara (@nayantthara)

Connect was released in Tamil and Telugu earlier this month to mixed reviews. The film didn’t make a dent at the box office as expected. “We have taken in all your love, support, feedback and criticism. And we hope to use this as a learning curve for our future ventures,” Nayanthara said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

Connect, a house-bound horror thriller, is set against the backdrop of the Covid-induced lockdown. Besides Nayanthara, the film stars Sathyaraj, Vinay Rai, Haniya Nafisa and Anupam Kher.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 14:52 IST
Next Story

Adani group acquires NDTV founders Roys’ 27.26% equity stake

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula
‘Good, bad, ugly’, Arjun Kapoor has always got sister Anshula’s back
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close