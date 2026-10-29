Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi gets engaged to Samiksha Shetty in Capri

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, is engaged to his girlfriend, Samiksha Shetty. The content creator proposed to Samiksha during a romantic trip to Capri, Italy, documenting the special moment in a vlog on his YouTube channel. Samiksha also shared pictures from the proposal on Instagram.

In the vlog, Ayushmaan revealed that he had planned the proposal in advance and was nervous about pulling it off. He kept the engagement ring safely hidden in his bag and secretly collected wildflowers along the way as the couple hiked to Monte Solaro, the highest point on the island of Capri.

Once they reached the top, with a stunning coastal landscape as their backdrop, Ayushmaan set up a tripod under the pretext of filming a reel. He then got down on one knee, presented Samiksha with the flowers he had collected and delivered an emotional speech about how she had changed his outlook on love and marriage.

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What Ayushmaan Sethi said while proposing to Samiksha Shetty

As he proposed, Ayushmaan spoke about how he had once believed that a happily ever after was not meant for him.

“Sam, you make the impossible possible. I always thought that happily ever afters were not for me and that I would never find someone I love that I would spend the rest of my life with.

“Then you walked into my life. You walked into those doors at Bombay Dark and you changed my life forever. I never thought that I could love someone so, so much. I thought true love was supposed to be like instantly falling in love with you and knowing that you are the one and feeling all butterflies but this wasn’t that. This was better because the more I got to know you the more I fell in love with you.”

He went on to explain how his love for her continued to grow, even when he thought it could not get any stronger.

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“That’s how I know that you are the one for me because somehow with you I don’t know how this feeling of I feel like I can’t love you more than I do in the second right now and literally one second later I love you more and literally since I said that sentence I already love you more.”

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Ayushmaan also spoke about how Samiksha had made his life more fun, exciting and peaceful. He said she had made him look forward to growing old, something he had never imagined before.

“You make my life fun, adventurous, exciting, easy, peaceful so, so worth it and I never thought I would dream of getting old but now I actually do because I know it’s going to be with you and by your side.”

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He then shared the future he hoped to build with her, from travelling together when they were older to raising a family.

“I can’t wait to to walk down the streets of our next vacation even when we are 80 years old I can’t wait to have fights with you and make up I can’t wait to have children with you I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you and I love you and I really didn’t think that happy love affairs were for me but how can I not believe in that when you are mine.”

He ended his heartfelt speech by asking, “So, Samiksha Shetty, will you marry me?”

Samiksha said yes, and the couple celebrated the special moment before calling their family members to share the news.

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Samiksha Shetty shares engagement pictures on Instagram

Samiksha also shared a series of pictures from the proposal on Instagram. One photograph shows Ayushmaan on one knee, holding her hands against the backdrop of Capri’s stunning coastline. Dressed in white, the couple posed amid greenery and rocky terrain overlooking the blue sea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiksha Shetty (@samikshashetty_)

Alongside the pictures, Samiksha penned a note that read, “Of all the places in the world, of all the lives we could’ve lived, somehow we found each other. And we’d choose each other every single time. Here’s to every lifetime together.”

Samiksha Shetty and Ayushmaan Sethi’s relationship

Ayushmaan is the younger son of actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi. His elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi, is engaged to actor Yogita Bihani.

Samiksha Shetty is a yoga instructor and mental wellness advocate who regularly shares fitness and wellness content on social media. Ayushmaan and Samiksha have reportedly been dating for around one-and-a-half years. They are said to have met through Yogita Bihani.

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Their relationship has featured in family vlogs and social media appearances. Earlier in October, Archana and Parmeet also spoke about the couple in a family video. Archana described them as a well-suited pair and encouraged Ayushmaan to value the relationship, while Parmeet expressed his appreciation for their bond.