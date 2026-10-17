Archana Puran Singh’s son Aaryamann was bullied, faced racism in UK: ‘I remember crying on pitch’

Aaryamann Sethi, the son of actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, once dreamt of becoming a professional footballer. At just 14, he moved to England to pursue the sport and began training at an academy, where he even came up against a young Raheem Sterling. However, two serious leg fractures and a difficult recovery eventually forced him to give up on his football ambitions.

Speaking on the All for Athletes podcast, Aaryamann opened up about the experience, recalling how he was beginning to make an impression during trials in England when an unexpected injury changed the course of his life.

Aaryamann Sethi recalls meeting Raheem Sterling during football trials

Aaryamann said he had initially been offered the possibility of trials at clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea. However, he was advised to try a different route, where he might have a better chance of making an impression.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

He eventually travelled to England with his mother. Recalling his first training session, he said the level of football was unlike anything he had experienced before.

“I was just like, oh, this is a different level. The speed and the zip on a pass that you see. It’s like, oh, okay. It’s going to take a second to get used to,” he recalled.

During one of the training drills, he came up against a young player he initially thought he could beat. That player turned out to be Raheem Sterling, who would go on to play for clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, he soon realised that Sterling was exceptional even among the other talented players at the academy.

“This is a once-in-a-generation talent,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Aaryamann said he impressed enough during the trial to be offered a chance to join the academy if he continued his education in England. His family agreed to send him to boarding school so he could pursue football while studying.

Aaryamann Sethi opens up about living in England. (Photo: Instagram/Aaryamann Sethi) Aaryamann Sethi opens up about living in England. (Photo: Instagram/Aaryamann Sethi)

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam on Dhurandhar 2 cameo cheque: ‘Aditya Dhar directing me was my fees’

Facing bullying and racism in England

Moving abroad at 14 came with challenges. Aaryamann recalled feeling isolated at boarding school, far from his family and familiar surroundings.

He also spoke about facing bullying and racist remarks from other boys. Some questioned his background and made comments about India, including taunts about travelling on elephants or donkeys.

Story continues below this ad

“People over there were just like, are you a prince? Are you a prince from India?” he recalled, explaining that some people made assumptions about his background because he came from a wealthy family.

He also remembered being taunted on the field.

“There was an element of racism there. People would purposely hit me on the field or say, ‘Oh dude, did you come to training on a donkey? Or do you have an elephant?’” he said.

Aaryamann said he gradually learnt to respond to such remarks without allowing them to define him. He also spoke about how bullying could become part of the culture among young players.

“It’s a very intense atmosphere and cycle that you don’t… I can recognise it now, but you don’t recognise it then,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Despite these difficulties, Aaryamann began to settle into training. Within three weeks, he felt his performance was improving and that he was beginning to attract attention.

Aaryamann Sethi with his brother Ayushmaan Sethi. (Photo: Instagram/Aaryamann Sethi) Aaryamann Sethi with his brother Ayushmaan Sethi. (Photo: Instagram/Aaryamann Sethi)

How two leg fractures changed his life

Just as Aaryamann was beginning to find his rhythm in England, he broke his leg while playing rugby at school. He suffered a hairline fracture in his tibia, the shinbone, and returned to India to recover.

After recovering, he was cleared to play for Maharashtra. However, during his first game after recovering, he suffered another serious injury to the same leg. This time, the bone broke into three pieces.

“I got up, my leg just went jelly and I was on the floor,” he recalled.

Story continues below this ad

The second fracture made him question whether he could return to football.

“I think I’m done. I don’t think I can come back from this two fractures back to back,” he recalled thinking at the time.

He explained why the timing made the injuries particularly difficult for him, as his teenage years were crucial for his development as a player.

“At a time when everybody grows, that is the time when your body is leaps and bounds improving. If you’re going backwards at that time, you don’t get that time back,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

End of his football dream

The second fracture occurred in January 2011. Aaryamann underwent surgery and spent a considerable amount of time on crutches before beginning rehabilitation. Despite the long recovery process, he decided to give football another chance and eventually returned to England to resume training. However, he fell ill, struggled with pain and suffered another injury during his recovery.

The repeated setbacks began to affect him mentally, too. Despite knowing what he needed to do on the field, he found himself struggling to play the game he loved.

“I remember crying on the pitch a few times. I was like, my body is not listening. I know what to do, I know how to do, but yet it got to a point mentally I was so affected I couldn’t imagine kicking a ball,” he recalled.

Aaryamann Sethi with his fiancee Yogita Bihani. (Photo: Instagram/Aaryamann Sethi) Aaryamann Sethi with his fiancee Yogita Bihani. (Photo: Instagram/Aaryamann Sethi)

Aaryamann said the pressure of watching his dream slip away became increasingly difficult to handle. His contract was eventually not extended, and he realised that his journey as a prospective professional footballer had come to an end.

Story continues below this ad

“The amount of pressure I had that my dream is going,” he said. “That’s when football came to an end,” he added.

In February 2026, Aaryamann also spoke about the depression and anxiety he experienced after the injury ended his football ambitions, describing how family support helped him through that period.

What Aaryamann Sethi does now

Aaryamann has since explored other creative pursuits, including acting, music and digital content creation. He also runs his YouTube channel, Aary Vlogs, where he shares glimpses of his personal life and family.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects personal experiences involving athletic injury, recovery challenges, and associated emotional distress. It is shared for informational and storytelling purposes and does not constitute medical advice or psychological guidance.