Archana Puran Singh shares why she doesn’t get upset with Kapil Sharma’s digs on her: ‘I recognize the love he has for me’

Fans of The Kapil Sharma Show often see Kapil taking digs at Archana Puran Singh. Kapil doesn’t let nay opportunity pass by to pull Archana’s leg and Archana also plays along with a smile. In the upcoming episode, Archana shared as to why she listens to him without nary an objection even though many on social media have suggested that she should give it back to him. Archana is often the butt of jokes on the show

Archana said, “Many people on social media often ask me if I don’t get feel bad by the way Kapil jokes about me or why I just listen to him without saying a word. And I have been saying the same thing that the bond we have since Comedy Circus is something very unique.” Archana used to be a judge on many seasons of Sony’s Comedy Circus and Kapil was a constant participant on the show.

Archana said that while Kapil has become more mischievous, she recognises the love he has for her beyond all the mischief. “Kapil has always been mischievous and nowadays the level of mischief has also gone up in a fun way but I bear all this because I love his mischief and the way he jokes around me. And I recognize the love he has for me behind his mischief and jokes,” she said. Upon hearing this, Kapil was quite touched and instantly said, “Thank you Archana ji, I love you.”

This week, Kapil Sharma will host motivational speakers Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, and Khan Sir.

Gaur Gopal Das spoke about how love should reside in the heart, which led to Archana’s words. He said, “Love must reside in the heart, it doesn’t matter if it is expressed or not expressed. Likewise, even if the anger is expressed through words, it should never be in the heart.”