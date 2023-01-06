scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Archana Puran Singh shares why she doesn’t get upset with Kapil Sharma’s digs on her: ‘I recognize the love he has for me’

Archana Puran Singh, in a new episode, explained why she does not feel bad when Kapil Sharma makes jokes on her on the Sony TV show.

kapil sharmaOn The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil is often seen pulling Archana Puran Singh's leg. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Archana Puran Singh shares why she doesn’t get upset with Kapil Sharma’s digs on her: ‘I recognize the love he has for me’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Fans of The Kapil Sharma Show often see Kapil taking digs at Archana Puran Singh. Kapil doesn’t let nay opportunity pass by to pull Archana’s leg and Archana also plays along with a smile. In the upcoming episode, Archana shared as to why she listens to him without nary an objection even though many on social media have suggested that she should give it back to him. Archana is often the butt of jokes on the show

Archana said, “Many people on social media often ask me if I don’t get feel bad by the way Kapil jokes about me or why I just listen to him without saying a word. And I have been saying the same thing that the bond we have since Comedy Circus is something very unique.” Archana used to be a judge on many seasons of Sony’s Comedy Circus and Kapil was a constant participant on the show.

Archana said that while Kapil has become more mischievous, she recognises the love he has for her beyond all the mischief. “Kapil has always been mischievous and nowadays the level of mischief has also gone up in a fun way but I bear all this because I love his mischief and the way he jokes around me. And I recognize the love he has for me behind his mischief and jokes,” she said. Upon hearing this, Kapil was quite touched and instantly said, “Thank you Archana ji, I love you.”

This week, Kapil Sharma will host motivational speakers Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, and Khan Sir.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

Gaur Gopal Das spoke about how love should reside in the heart, which led to Archana’s words. He said, “Love must reside in the heart, it doesn’t matter if it is expressed or not expressed. Likewise, even if the anger is expressed through words, it should never be in the heart.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 16:40 IST
Next Story

‘Eat healthier candy’: Jimmy Fallon prompts netizens to share New Year resolutions in three words

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agstya Nanda New Year vacation with Zoya Akhtar
Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agstya Nanda’s New Year vacation with Zoya Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close