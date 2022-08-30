Anurag Kashyap watches ‘uncensored’ version of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, says ‘my favourite Pa.Ranjith film’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is bowled over by Pa.Ranjith’s latest film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. The filmmaker, who saw the film last night at a special screening in the city, said Pa.Ranjith’s movie is about love and “how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred”.

Kashyap took to Instagram and shared a note praising Pa.Ranjith, who, in an exclusive interview to indianexpress.com, had said Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is “not a romantic film”, but one that “discusses romance and love.”

“Saw #natchathiramnagargiradhu last night. The uncensored version . This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith’s head . There is an order in his chaotic mind . Where so many of his identities are having conversations and conflicting with each other.

“They just want to be and in order to be, they have to assert themselves and hold on to their grounds . It’s a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred,” Kashyap wrote.

Calling Natchathiram Nagargiradhu his “most favourite” film of Pa.Ranjith, Kashyap lauded the acclaimed filmmaker and said his latest has him at his vulnerable best. Kashyap said the film’s lead Rene– a feisty Dalit woman– “imbibes the spirit of Pa.Ranjith.”

“This is his most personal work and my favourite Pa Ranjith film. He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film . Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor and the whole crew,” Kashyap added.

Apart from Kashyap, filmmakers like Neeraj Ghaywan, Nandita Das and Ashwini Chaudhary also attended a special screening of Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, set to release in cinemas on August 31.

Neeraj Ghaywan also showered praise on the filmmaker and called it an “irreverent, form-bending masterpiece from Pa.Ranjith”. Natchathiram Nagargiradhu stars Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert and Shabeer Kallarakkal.

In the interview to indianexpress.com, Pa.Ranjith had said the film is about a group of straight and queer couples who discuss love. “But the centre plot revolves around Rene (Dushara), Iniyan (Kalidas Jayaram), and Arjun (Kalaiyarasan). Arjun is the representation of a typical Indian male, who is shaped by society’s casteism and other belief systems.

“On the other hand, Iniyan is someone with progressive thoughts, but he also has his limitations. Rene is a Dalit, who is unabashedly bold. I am constantly asked why I am an extremist. With Rene’s character, I have answered why,” he had said.