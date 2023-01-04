scorecardresearch
Anupam Mittal addresses criticism about Shark Tank India Season 2, says ‘mazaa aa raha hai’: ‘Keep the bouquets and brickbats coming…’

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal took to Twitter and thanked fans for all the love that the show has been receiving.

anupam mittalAnupam Mittal as a judge on Shark Tank India. (Photo: SonyLIV)
Shark Tank India on Monday returned with Season 2 and has already become a subject of much discussion on social media. On the show, some businesses get an investment from the ‘sharks’, while others are shot down, which usually leads to some amount of criticism from fans. Reacting to the buzz that the show has created, Shaadi.com’s CEO Anupam Mittal, who is one of the judges aka ‘sharks’ on Shark Tank India Season 2, took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude.

He wrote, “Just 2 episodes & the chatter around @sharktankindia has just blown me away. Loads of love & criticism too – ‘if u r never criticised u may not be doing much that makes a difference’ – so keep the bouquets AND the brickbats coming, mazaa aa raha hai.”

One person commented on the post, “You are the most straight forward yet polite shark among all, Anupam. I admire the way you keep things simple, honest, lively and to-the-point. More power to you!” However, another twitter user wrote that the ongoing season has “too much emotion” and the absence of Ashneer Grover is reducing its gravitas. “This show should be completely around business with less emotion & no bhaichara.I see a lot of bhaichara & emotional drama in this season. Season-1 was much better when you guys were fighting & competing for same offer, @Ashneer_Grover was key. Its going to be saas bahu in future,” the comment read.

Earlier, the ‘sharks’ came under fire for not investing in Recode entrepreneurs Dheeraj Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva on the premiere episode. Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta did not invest in them as their friend, co-shark Vineeta Singh, is also in the cosmetics business. Vineeta didn’t want to invest, as she is in the same line of business. On the other hand, Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal did not invest as they did not like the product branding. This led to much criticism from fans, with many saying that it wasn’t “fair play” and argued that they are all too diplomatic.

Recently, Namita Thapar, who was accused of being impolite to the Recode owners, cleared the air and wrote, “Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me :) Who is the toxicity comment about ? Samajhdar ko ishara kaafi.”

