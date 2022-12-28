Anu Aggarwal opens up about love, says she doesn’t equate it with sex: ‘Woh toh kabhi ka khatam ho gaya’

Former actor Anu Aggarwal, who is remembered for her role in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 film Aashiqui, had earlier announced that she has become a monk in 2001. Now, in a new interview, she said that she doesn’t equate love with sex.

Anu, who is a practitioner of yoga, said in interview to Bollywood Life that she has always been “too open” about her life and looks at love in a different way than others.

“Meri aashiqui ko kya ho gaya (What happened to my love life)?… I am a very open person. I have always been an open person. In fact, I had been too open. Talking about love, no one knows what is going to happen in the future…” said Anu.

She met with a car accident in 1999 and was in coma for 29 days. She now runs foundation for mental health, and said that her need for sexual gratification ended many years back. “I get so much love from the kids. It is honest and innocent love. My need for love is fulfilled in a different way. It is not sex… Woh toh kabhi (ka) khatam ho gaya (that ended long ago)… that is not love… The concept of love needs to be revamped. Love can be felt in the smallest of gestures. One does not need to be too vocal or grandiose about it. We need to rethink,” said the former actor.

Anu had earlier appeared on singing reality show Indian Idol 13 and had later complained that her shots were cut from the show. She had alleged that during the episode, which was dedicated to the film Aashiqui, she sat next to co-stars Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori and actively participated. But she was cut out of the final edit without any explanation, she alleged.