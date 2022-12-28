scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Anu Aggarwal opens up about love, says she doesn’t equate it with sex: ‘Woh toh kabhi ka khatam ho gaya’

Anu Aggarwal, who rose to fame after starring in the 1990 film Aashiqui, now works for social causes.

Anu AggarwalActor Anu Aggarwal rose to fame after playing lead role in 1990 film Aashiqui. (Photo: Instagram/anusualanu)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Former actor Anu Aggarwal, who is remembered for her role in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 film Aashiqui, had earlier announced that she has become a monk in 2001. Now, in a new interview, she said that she doesn’t equate love with sex.

Anu, who is a practitioner of yoga, said in interview to Bollywood Life that she has always been “too open” about her life and looks at love in a different way than others.

Also Read |Aashiqui actor Anu Aggarwal says Indian Idol 13 makers cut her out from the show: ‘My scenes were deleted’

Meri aashiqui ko kya ho gaya (What happened to my love life)?… I am a very open person. I have always been an open person. In fact, I had been too open. Talking about love, no one knows what is going to happen in the future…” said Anu.

She met with a car accident in 1999 and was in coma for 29 days. She now runs foundation for mental health, and said that her need for sexual gratification ended many years back. “I get so much love from the kids. It is honest and innocent love. My need for love is fulfilled in a different way. It is not sex… Woh toh kabhi (ka) khatam ho gaya (that ended long ago)… that is not love… The concept of love needs to be revamped. Love can be felt in the smallest of gestures. One does not need to be too vocal or grandiose about it. We need to rethink,” said the former actor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban

Anu had earlier appeared on singing reality show Indian Idol 13 and had later complained that her shots were cut from the show. She had alleged that during the episode, which was dedicated to the film Aashiqui, she sat next to co-stars Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori and actively participated. But she was cut out of the final edit without any explanation, she alleged.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 20:30 IST
Next Story

UK First Lady Akshata Murty offers peek into 10 Downing Street life

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor, 10 celebrity photos
Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close