Anil Kapoor wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to Rennervations co-star Jeremy Renner

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Monday said he is praying for the swift recovery of Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who met with an accident over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Renner on Sunday said the Hawkeye star is in a “critical but stable condition” after he injured himself while ploughing snow at his home in Reno, Nevada.

Anil Kapoor, who has starred with Jeremy Renner in the upcoming Disney Plus series Rennervations, took to Instagram Stories to send his best wishes to the two-time Oscar nominee.

“Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner,” the 66-year-old wrote actor alongside a photo with the Marvel star.

Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy 🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Lar52njJoo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 2, 2023

Both Jeremy Renner and Anil Kapoor had previously starred in Tom Cruise’s 2011 movie Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, though they did not share the screen space with each other.

Renner suffered injuries on Sunday after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow. According to his spokesperson, the 51-year-old actor is receiving “excellent care”.

Jeremy Renner was in India in May 2022 to shoot for Rennervations, a non-scripted series slated to be released this year. He will also be seen in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.