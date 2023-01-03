Ananth Mahadevan to make a documentary film on Indian war veterans

Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan on Tuesday announced a documentary film, titled Veterans of War – The India Story, featuring real life stories and interviews of 20 Indian armed forces Gallantry awardees. The film, which will celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, has been created in collaboration with the Navy Foundation, Mumbai Chapter (NFMC) and produced by Ashvin Gidwani of AGP World.

Apart from the first-person accounts and true-life narratives, Mahadevan is expected to shoot and document the proceedings from the second edition of Veterans Day Parade that will witness over 700 veterans marching in unison from South Mumbai’s Nariman Point to Marine Drive on January 8.

The Veterans Day Parade, commemorated every year on January 14, returns in 2023 after a two-year hiatus owing to the coronavirus pandemic. “This is India’s biggest march of pride…the veterans of the armed forces who are the sentinels of the nation. A salute to our nation’s ‘kavach’,” Mahadevan said in a statement.

The parade, led by Cdr Vijay Vadhera, a 1971 war veteran and president of NFMC, will be incorporated in the documentary film. Vadhera said the objective behind celebrating Veterans Day, which is an initiative of the Indian Defence Services, is to instil compassion, empathy and respect for the veterans among the general public.

“It is a unique initiative to acknowledge and honour the selfless devotion and sacrifice by our veterans who even after retiring are always in search of opportunities to serve the nation. “Military veterans often receive special treatment in their respective countries, due to the sacrifices they made during wars. Many countries have longstanding traditions, ceremonies and holidays to honour their veterans,” Vadhera added.

Ashvin Gidwani, founder of AGP World, said they are honoured to collaborate on Veterans Of War, an endeavour aimed at bringing forward valiant stories of unsung heroes who have fought for the country.

“My father belonged to the armed forces and this is my humble tribute to those legends who have dedicated their entire life to their country. To memorialise their unconditional contribution, we consented to produce the film,” Gidwani added.

The documentary film is supported by NCPA, Federal Bank, and Transworld.