Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Amul pays tribute to James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water with a delicious twist

Helmed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water is currently running successfully in cinemas. It is eyeing the coveted Rs 200 crore mark in India.

amulAvatar: The Way of Water is running in theatres. (Photo: Amul/Instagram)
Dairy brand Amul has paid tribute to James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water, in its latest social media post. The official handle of Amul’s social media shared a poster of the film in which Jake Sully is seen riding over water, as the title read ‘Awater: The Way of Butter’.

The said post was shared with a caption that read, “#Amul Topical: Hollywood blockbuster makes waves!.” People were impressed with the brand’s creativity as one user wrote, “beautifully crafted. The way of butter to human hearts ;-).” One person commented, “Jake in this style.” Another mentioned, “Nice art, Amul.”

Avatar: The Way of Water released in cinemas on December 16, and has since been creating havoc at the box office. In India alone, the feature had a whopping Rs 40 crore opening, and is now eyeing the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the desi box office, giving serious competition to Indian movies released this year.

The film has largely received a positive review from critics and audiences alike, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta giving it a 3.5 rating. “But it’s easy enough to disregard the over-familiar parts in ‘Avatar 2’ in the ease with which it transports us from Earth to Pandora, its immersiveness taking the whole idea of ‘immersive’ to a whole other dazzling level. After I emerged, blinking into the light, I checked to see if I had grown fins,” read a section of her review.

Also Read |Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 6: India among top five global markets for James Cameron’s film

Cameron has already planned the third and fourth part of the Avatar franchise. Entertainment Weekly quoted him as saying, “Otherwise, you get–and I love Stranger Things–but you get the Stranger Things effect, where they’re supposed to still be in high school [but] they look like they’re 27…You know, I love the show. It’s okay, we’ll suspend disbelief. We like the characters. But, you know.”

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 01:28:09 pm
