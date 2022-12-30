scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan’s Uunchai to come out on OTT on Jan 6

Uunchai tracks the journey of three aged friends (Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani), who decide to embark on a trek to the Everest base camp to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen (Danny Denzongpa).

UunchaiPoster of Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. (Photo: ZEE5India/Twitter)
Filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya’s Uunchai will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 6, the streaming platform announced Friday. Released in theatres on November 11, the adventure drama featured an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra.

Barjatya said the film had a successful run at the box-office and now he is thrilled to present Uunchai to viewers of ZEE5. He added the film has been a labour of seven years of passion, hard-work and love.

“I appeal to all our fans to start the new year with this film which is a heartfelt ode to friendship. Uunchai is sure to make the viewers chuckle and cry in equal parts and tug at their heartstrings as it will take the viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions,” the director said in a statement.

Uunchai tracks the journey of three aged friends (Bachchan, Kher and Irani), who decide to embark on a trek to the Everest base camp to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen (Denzongpa). How their trek turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual experience as they battle their physical limitations and discover freedom forms the story of the film.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said they are excited to enter the new year with the premiere of Uunchai, which had turned out to be one of the best family entertainers of 2022.

Uunchai is produced by Barjatya’s family banner Rajshri Productions.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 16:07 IST
