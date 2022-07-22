Amitabh Bachchan’s Gujarati debut in August release

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will make his Gujarati debut in comedy film, Fakt Mahilao Maate, slated for release on August 19.

Writer and director Jay Bodas said, “He plays a cameo, a Gujarati character. No matter how small the role is, people are going to love it.”

The trailer shows the life of a 28-year-old middle-class man, Chintan Parikh, played by Yash Soni, and has Bachhan’s narration.

“Through his voice, he takes a very satirical and humorous take on Yash Soni’s character in the film,” said Bodas.

According to Anand Pandit, producer of the film, “His prefect Gujarati diction took me by surprise. Rhough I suggested that we could dub his portions, he said, ‘you first see my work’.”