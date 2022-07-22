Amitabh Bachchan’s Gujarati debut in August release

July 22, 2022 12:36:17 am
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will make his Gujarati debut in comedy film, Fakt Mahilao Maate, slated for release on August 19.
Writer and director Jay Bodas said, “He plays a cameo, a Gujarati character. No matter how small the role is, people are going to love it.”
The trailer shows the life of a 28-year-old middle-class man, Chintan Parikh, played by Yash Soni, and has Bachhan’s narration.
“Through his voice, he takes a very satirical and humorous take on Yash Soni’s character in the film,” said Bodas.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to Anand Pandit, producer of the film, “His prefect Gujarati diction took me by surprise. Rhough I suggested that we could dub his portions, he said, ‘you first see my work’.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Water level rises in dams, 20 in Kutch filled to 68 pc
Punjab encounter: ‘Missing’ for nearly two months, gangster Manpreet Mannu’s parents return for son’s last rites
Earlier there were team dinners now we have Insta reels: Shikhar Dhawan on team bonding and Rahul Dravid’s viral video appearance
HC notice to UT Admin over plea seeking action against two policemen, one Home Guard
Punjab encounter: ‘Missing’ for nearly two months, gangster Manpreet Mannu’s parents return for son’s last rites
Rain sinks Mohali again, roads turn into ponds, traffic crawls
Murmu scores 121 from Gujarat as ‘at least’ 7 Congress MLAs cross-voted
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
BCCI mulling to restart Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup; full Ranji season also on cards
Ahmedabad court grants bail to film-maker Avinash Das
Teesta, Sreekumar bail plea: Court reserves orders for next week
Inform if states, UTs following orders to curb hate speech: SC to Centre