Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Aman Gupta reveals how Shark Tank India benefitted his image, brand and the country; Amitabh Bachchan applauds him. Watch

Shark Tank judges Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and newcomer Amit Jain will grace Amitabh Bachchan's quiz-hosted show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Aman GuptaAman Gupta talks to Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 14. (Photo: Sony)

Amitabh Bachchan will host the ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India in the final week of season 14 of the long-running quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Promos for the special episode have been teasing glimpses of Amitabh’s interaction with ‘sharks’ Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and newcomer Amit Jain.

A new promo showed the veteran actor asking Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals how she is able to gauge an entrepreneur’s pitch in mere minutes, before deciding whether or not to invest in their company. Namita said that her background and education as a chartered accountant helps, but ultimately, it’s all down to her gut instinct.

Also Read |Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal says ‘humiliating someone’ on the show is unacceptable: ‘We gave a lot of leeway last year’

Peyush Bansal concurred. He said that they aren’t necessarily betting on the horse, but on the jockey instead. Aman, on the other hand, said, “When Shark Tank began, my likes on Instagram began to increase. It helped me, it helped the brand, and the country. There are many benefits.” Anupam added, “I believe that the future is in the hands of Indian entrepreneurs and most of the best entrepreneurs are from our country,” while Amit Jain said, “Shark Tank has helped in saving entrepreneurship in each household.”

The first season of Shark Tank, which also featured ex Bharat Pe founder Ashneer Grover, was a raging success. However, Grover would not be returning for the second season of the show. His co-judge Namita Thapar insisted, in a conversation with Indianexpress.com, that his absence will not affect the upcoming season. “I sincerely believe one person doesn’t make or break a show, not me, not anybody. The show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs and job creators, and about teaching business concepts through the beautiful stories of these nation builders to the masses. We should just focus on that and the hard work put in by the team,” she said.

Starting January 2, Shark Tank India 2 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV and SonyLIV.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 17:10 IST
