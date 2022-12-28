Aman Gupta reveals how Shark Tank India benefitted his image, brand and the country; Amitabh Bachchan applauds him. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan will host the ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India in the final week of season 14 of the long-running quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Promos for the special episode have been teasing glimpses of Amitabh’s interaction with ‘sharks’ Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and newcomer Amit Jain.

A new promo showed the veteran actor asking Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals how she is able to gauge an entrepreneur’s pitch in mere minutes, before deciding whether or not to invest in their company. Namita said that her background and education as a chartered accountant helps, but ultimately, it’s all down to her gut instinct.

Jahan business ko big deal maani jaati thi, wahan humaare Sharks ne uss deal ko crack karna sikhaaya aur logon ka business ko lekar nazariya badal diya! 🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/8UlS7cwndi — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 28, 2022

Peyush Bansal concurred. He said that they aren’t necessarily betting on the horse, but on the jockey instead. Aman, on the other hand, said, “When Shark Tank began, my likes on Instagram began to increase. It helped me, it helped the brand, and the country. There are many benefits.” Anupam added, “I believe that the future is in the hands of Indian entrepreneurs and most of the best entrepreneurs are from our country,” while Amit Jain said, “Shark Tank has helped in saving entrepreneurship in each household.”

The first season of Shark Tank, which also featured ex Bharat Pe founder Ashneer Grover, was a raging success. However, Grover would not be returning for the second season of the show. His co-judge Namita Thapar insisted, in a conversation with Indianexpress.com, that his absence will not affect the upcoming season. “I sincerely believe one person doesn’t make or break a show, not me, not anybody. The show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs and job creators, and about teaching business concepts through the beautiful stories of these nation builders to the masses. We should just focus on that and the hard work put in by the team,” she said.

Starting January 2, Shark Tank India 2 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV and SonyLIV.