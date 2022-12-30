scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan reveals that he was asked to quit wife Jaya Bachchan’s debut film: ‘I was asked to leave after 10 days’

Amitabh Bachchan was cast as the lead in Jaya Bachchan's debut film Guddi but was later replaced by Dharmendra.

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan revealed during recent KBC 14 episode that he was asked to leave Jaya Bachchan's debut film. (Photo: Express Archive)
Actor Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan have done several films together like Abhimaan, Sholay, Chupke Chupke but not many known that he was cast in her debut film Guddi as well. Amitabh made the revelation during the recent Kaun Banega Crorepati episode in front of guests Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Jaya made her Hindi Bollywood debut with 1971 film Guddi, which starred actor Dharmendra in the leading role. The film, which was released in September 1971 was directed by late acclaimed filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The story revolved around a school girl being smitten by a Bollywood star, played by Dharmendra.

Amitabh revealed during the latest episode that originally, he was cast in the film as the lead actor but was asked to leave as Rajesh Khanna’s Anand was also getting made during the same time, which also starred Amitabh. Even though the both the films’ director was Hrishikesh, the filmmaker didn’t want any comparisons between the two films.

 

Recalling the incident, Amitabh said, “There was one film, Jaya’s first film where I was cast as the hero and I worked for 10 days and was asked to leave. The director revealed that they didn’t want to compete with Rajesh Khanna’s Anand as both films were made together and I was asked to leave the film.”

Kiara and Vicky were on the show to promote their recently released film Govinda Naam Mera. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is currently in its last week of telecast. Amitabh, who was last seen on the big screen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai has Pan Indian film Project K in the pipeline. The film stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone as well and is in the production stage.

