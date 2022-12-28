Amitabh Bachchan, who once fought for his life after stunt gone wrong, admits actors would rather put themselves on the line than anybody else

Actor Akshay Kumar featured on the latest episode of the long-running quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. During the course of the episode, Akshay talked about why he chooses films that have a social message, his enthusiasm for doing his own stunts, and his visit to the LOC.

Talking about the risk of doing stunts, Amitabh said, “Sometimes it happens, we do stunts, we make one mistake and then something goes wrong.” Amitabh had an infamous accident on the sets of his film Coolie back in 1982, while performing a stunt that almost took his life. For weeks, his fans across the country waited with bated breath for his recovery.

Turning to Akshay, Amitabh wondered how the actor always gets his stunts right, “How do you do it without making any mistake?” Akshay admitted that he has no idea, but said that he chants ‘Jai Mata Di’ to himself before shooting stunts. “It is foolishness for sure and I wouldn’t suggest any of you to do it. When we do it, we take a lot of precautions. There is an excitement… I don’t call myself an actor first, I am a stuntman. I have been doing this all my life. Because of martial arts training and sports, I have kept myself agile all the time.” Amitabh then pointed out that actors do the stunts themselves and say, ‘there is danger here, so we should do it and not the stuntman’. Akshay added that stuntmen have all been insured now.

Akshay had several releases in 2022, including Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Cuttputtli. All four of his theatrical releases bombed at the box office, while the lone streaming release didn’t draw positive reviews.