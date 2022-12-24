Amitabh Bachchan cracks up as Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares wife’s reaction to him getting ‘female attention’ on Instagram

The ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India 2 — Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Jain, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and newcomer Amit Jain — promoted their show on Amitabh Bachchan‘s Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

As the quiz show enters the final week of its latest season, it hosted the panel of ‘sharks’ from the hit reality show, which will serve as a replacement on Sony Entertainment Television. In the latest promo of KBC 14, we see Bachchan cracking up after boAt co-founder Aman Gupta shared a fun anecdote about what his wife did when he started getting female attention on Instagram after Shark Tank India’s first season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the promo, the host asked Aman, “Did Shark Tank bring about any changes in your life?” Responding to Big B, Aman nodded his head and said, “Zindagi bilkul hi alag hogayi hai. Instagram ke na mere likes badhne lage. Raaton raat badh jaate the, bohut accha lagta tha. Bohut saari female attention bhi milne lagi sir, jo pehle nahi milti thi zyada (My life has changed completely. My likes on Instagram started increasing. It started increasing overnight, I used to feel really good. I also started getting a lot of female attention, which I didn’t earlier).”

As soon as Aman shared this, the camera panned to Aman’s wife Priya Dagar, as he added, “Meri daughter ne mere Instagram page dekha, meri wife ke paas gayi ki, ‘Mummy dekho itne saare females fans follow kar rahe hai’. Agle din ki baat hai sir, meri wife ne subah subah sir apni saari photo daalni shuru kardi, saare follower chale gaye sir. (My daughter saw my Instagram page and told my wife, ‘Mummy see, so many women are following him’, the very next morning my wife started uploading her pictures on Instagram and all my followers vanished).” Amitabh couldn’t help but burst out laughing.

Shark Tank India 2 is set to return with a new season on January 2. Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh, who were a part of the previous season, will not return this year.