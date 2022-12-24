scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan cracks up as Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares wife’s reaction to him getting ‘female attention’ on Instagram

Shark Tank India 2's Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Jain, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain promoted their show on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Amitabh Bachchan- Aman Gupta- Priya DagarAman Gupta and his wife Priya Dagar with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. (Photos: Suny Entertainment Television/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India 2 — Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Jain, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and newcomer Amit Jain — promoted their show on Amitabh Bachchan‘s Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

As the quiz show enters the final week of its latest season, it hosted the panel of ‘sharks’ from the hit reality show, which will serve as a replacement on Sony Entertainment Television. In the latest promo of KBC 14, we see Bachchan cracking up after boAt co-founder Aman Gupta shared a fun anecdote about what his wife did when he started getting female attention on Instagram after Shark Tank India’s first season.

In the promo, the host asked Aman, “Did Shark Tank bring about any changes in your life?” Responding to Big B, Aman nodded his head and said, “Zindagi bilkul hi alag hogayi hai. Instagram ke na mere likes badhne lage. Raaton raat badh jaate the, bohut accha lagta tha. Bohut saari female attention bhi milne lagi sir, jo pehle nahi milti thi zyada (My life has changed completely. My likes on Instagram started increasing. It started increasing overnight, I used to feel really good. I also started getting a lot of female attention, which I didn’t earlier).”

As soon as Aman shared this, the camera panned to Aman’s wife Priya Dagar, as he added, “Meri daughter ne mere Instagram page dekha, meri wife ke paas gayi ki, ‘Mummy dekho itne saare females fans follow kar rahe hai’. Agle din ki baat hai sir, meri wife ne subah subah sir apni saari photo daalni shuru kardi, saare follower chale gaye sir. (My daughter saw my Instagram page and told my wife, ‘Mummy see, so many women are following him’, the very next morning my wife started uploading her pictures on Instagram and all my followers vanished).” Amitabh couldn’t help but burst out laughing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
5 Questions | John Brittas: ‘Winter Session of Parliament was not a...
5 Questions | John Brittas: ‘Winter Session of Parliament was not a...

Shark Tank India 2 is set to return with a new season on January 2. Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh, who were a part of the previous season, will not return this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 09:17:15 am
Next Story

Soha Ali Khan aces core workout with a twist; check it out

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close