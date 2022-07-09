Amitabh Bachchan calls son Abhishek Bachchan his ‘ultimate pride and joy’, hypes teaser of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s PS1

It’s raining films and projects for the Bachchans and amid all this, the entire family has come out in support of one another. The father-son duo—Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan—share a close relationship and it was there for the world to see in Big B’s new post for his son. Similarly, Abhishek has been cheering from the sidelines as his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, prepares to make her big screen comeback with Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1.

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share two similar pictures which featured him and Abhishek. In the collage of photos posted by the actor, the father-son duo can be seen standing atop cars surrounded by crowds. Sharing the images with a heartfelt and moving caption, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor wrote:

“..मेरे बेटे , बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे , वो मेरे बेटे होंगे ❤️🙏🏻 You are Abhishek .. the truest uttaraadhikaari .. my pride , my ultimate joy ..”

Not just his son, but Amitabh Bachchan also hyped his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will play the Queen of Pazhuvoor Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s new film. After her first-look reveal from the film, a first teaser was released on Friday. On July 8, Amitabh Bachchan shared the teaser on social media and wrote:

“The Cholas Are Coming! #PS1 . . #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!”

Aishwarya’s actor-husband Abhishek also took to his stories to support and praise his wife’s performance. He reposted the teaser with a power and fire emoticon.

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has publicly praised his son and daughter-in-law.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Brahmastra and Project K, while Abhishek Bachchan will be soon seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s PS1 is slated for a September 30, 2022 release.