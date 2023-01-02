scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Amid Vijay vs Ajith debate, Varisu star reveals his true rival: ‘He was the reason for my growth’

At the Varisu audio launch, Vijay spoke about his formidable competitor. The actor got everyone to wonder who he was talking about. For a minute, everyone assumed that he was referring to his contemporary Ajith Kumar.

VijayVijay will be seen next in Varisu.
Listen to this article
Amid Vijay vs Ajith debate, Varisu star reveals his true rival: ‘He was the reason for my growth’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tamil superstar Vijay was in his element while speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming movie Varisu. The event took place a couple of weeks ago. However, it was televised on Sunday to coincide with the New Year celebration.

Vijay enthralled his fans with his speech, which was, as always, the equivalent of reading a self-help Twitter thread. He advised his fans to treat everyone with kindness and respect and not indulge in any form of discrimination on the grounds of caste and religion. He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to his fans for “chiselling” him into the star he’s today.

Also Read |Kamal Haasan tells Rahul Gandhi he made Hey Ram to say ‘sorry to my Bapu’: ‘I was a bitter critic of Mahatma Gandhi, today I’m a fan’

In his closing remarks, Vijay spoke about his formidable competitor. The actor got everyone to wonder who he was talking about. For a minute, everyone assumed that he was referring to his contemporary Ajith Kumar.

“In the 1990s, an actor was formed to challenge me. He became a serious competitor to me. I also started fearing him and his competition. Wherever I went, he came there. He was the reason for my growth (as an actor). I also kept competing to overtake him,” Vijay said, drawing everyone to the edge.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Ajith was an obvious guess because he also entered the film industry in the 1990s and both he and Vijay peaked around the same time. Tamil cinema is currently buzzing with a heated argument over who’s the bigger star between Ajith and Vijay. Many wondered whether Vijay was going to do a Kamal Haasan. A long time ago, Kamal credited Rajinikanth for keeping him on his toes and motivating him to run faster. But, Vijay added the twist at the end.

“A competitor like that should also be in your life. The year my competitor was born was 1992. His name is Joseph Vijay. Anybody who aspires to succeed should have a competitor and that competitor must be you. You don’t have to see others as your enemy or competition. If you do, you won’t know what your true potential is. Compete with yourself, only that makes you better. Be your own competition,” Vijay added, in a way clearing that he doesn’t have any bad blood with his contemporaries.

Varisu is set to clash at the box office with Ajith’s Thunivu, ergo the debate about who’s the bigger star between the two. Both films will open in cinemas during the Pongal holiday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 15:26 IST
Next Story

How do you deal with school admissions anxiety

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year in style
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close