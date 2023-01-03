Amid Varisu vs Thunivu row, here’s a throwback to Vijay and Ajith chilling together

The Tamil pop-cultural scene is now dominated by debates about who’s the next superstar. The debate resurfaced after a gap of several years when Varisu producer Dil Raju claimed Vijay was bigger than Ajith.

Since then fans of both the stars have engaged in a no-holds-barred war of words on social media. However, the stars themselves have nothing but mutual respect and admiration for each other. Even though Vijay and Ajith have not been seen together at public events in recent years, it was not the case always. In light of the new controversy, many have shared clips from a party many years ago. In the video, Vijay and Ajith could be seen hanging out with each other.

The video is said to be from Ajith’s daughter Anoushka’s first birthday. Vijay had attended the party along with his wife Sangeeta. Ajith and Vijay could be seen chilling with each other seemingly without any inhibitions stemming from their professional rivalry.

Later in 2011, Vijay visited the sets of Ajith’s Mankatha. The two stars spent time together. During the occasion, Vijay gifted Ajith a watch, and Ajith returned the favour by cooking biryani on the sets and serving it to Vijay.

Ajith and Vijay have also worked together in a movie during the early days of their career. The duo acted together in Rajavin Parvaiyile (1995). Ajith was also supposed to act with Vijay in Nerrukku Ner (1997). Ajith shot for the film for about 11 days. However, owing to scheduling reasons, he opted out of the movie, paving the way for Suriya to fill in for him. Nerrukku Ner marked Suriya’s silver screen debut.

Ajith’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu are set to open together on the big screens during the Pongal festival.