Amid COVID-19 controversy, Gauahar Khan remembers father: You’re in better place than slanderous place

Actor Gauahar Khan on Wednesday wrote an emotional note remembering her father, who passed earlier this month, as she was booked for allegedly flouting the coronavirus guidelines. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday lodged an FIR against Gauahar for allegedly going out for a film shoot despite testing positive for COVID-19.

The FIR was followed by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) statement condemning the actor and issuing a non-cooperative directive against her. Gauahar’s team responded to the allegation, saying, she is a “law abiding citizen”, and she went for shooting after she “tested negative in multiple reports.”

Gauahar Khan remembered later father through an Instagram story. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram) Gauahar Khan remembered later father through an Instagram story. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Sharing a picture of her father from his younger days, Gauahar wrote, “I miss you, papa. But you are in a better place than this slanderous world. May Allah keep you in love and truth.” This is the second time the Tandav actor has addressed the controversy, though indirectly. On Tuesday evening, Gauahar posted an Instagram story, writing, “Sabr and Shukr. Truth shall always prevail.”

After FWICE issued a statement against Gauahar Khan, BN Tiwari, FWICE president, told indianexpress.com that it was very irresponsible of the actor to put herself and others at risk.

“It was highly unprofessional, non-cooperative and irresponsible of Gauahar Khan to not follow BMC’s guidelines after testing positive COVID-19. She should have followed the rules to made sure that she stays healthy and doesn’t risk others’ lives. Some of the biggest actors and filmmakers have been following these rules to make sure everybody is safe, and she was expected to do the same.”