Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Alphonse​​ Puthren recounts meeting Kamal Haasan: ‘Fell on his feet and took his blessings’

Filmmaker Alphonse​​ Puthren was starstruck by acting legend Kamal Haasan.

Alphonse​​ Puthren, Kamal HaasanAlphonse​​ Puthren with Kamal Haasan. (Photo: Twitter/Alphonse​​ Puthren)
Alphonse​​ Puthren recounts meeting Kamal Haasan: 'Fell on his feet and took his blessings'
Filmmaker Alphonse​​ Puthren had a fanboy moment when he had the opportunity to spend some time with acting legend Kamal Haasan. He described the meeting as “surreal” revealing that he took notes while talking cinema with Kamal.

“Met the Mount Everest of Cinema Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan for the first time in my life. Fell on his feet and took his blessings. Heard nearly 5 to 6 small plots of cinema from his mouth…I took small notes in a span of 10 minutes with a pen in my writing book,” Alphonse tweeted, while sharing a picture of himself standing alongside Kamal.

“For him as a Master it was his experiences he shared… but as a student I was scared whether I would miss out any of the content he told. Thank you Universe for this and thank you Mr.Mahendiran & Mr. Disney from @RKFI for this Unbelievable & Surreal and Beautiful experience,” added the Gold director.

Alphonse Puthren is known for his blockbuster romantic comedy Premam. The film became a smash hit not just in Kerala but in other south Indian states too. It ran for over a year in Chennai alone. And Premam became a tough feat to follow for Alphonse. Maybe that was one of the reasons why he hibernated for seven years after scoring such a phenomenal hit at the box office in 2015.

His much-awaited comeback movie was Gold, starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Last year, the film was released amid a lot of hype but received an underwhelming response from the audience.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 19:04 IST
