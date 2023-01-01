scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Alone trailer: Mohanlal promises a one-man show in Shaji Kailas’ spooky film on Covid-induced lockdown, watch

The trailer of Alone, featuring Mohanlal has just dropped. The thriller marks the collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Shaji Kailas after a gap of 12 years.

MohanlalMohanlal in Alone.
Listen to this article
Alone trailer: Mohanlal promises a one-man show in Shaji Kailas’ spooky film on Covid-induced lockdown, watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The trailer of Alone, featuring Mohanlal dropped ahead of New Years. The video focuses on a man named Kalidas who has to investigate a rather suspicious flat in the middle of the COVID-induced lockdown, only to find that it might just have supernatural presences looming around.

In the brief trailer, Mohanlal plays Kalidas, who waxes eloquent about the ‘Butterfly effect’ before he decides to visit a rather spooky flat as he tries to get to the bottom of the mystery. However, it isn’t all as straightforward as it seems as Kalidas has several tricks up his sleeve. It seems like a one-hero film with only Mohanlal at the center of the mystery; he might just be the root of all the problems too.

Alone is directed by Shaji Kailas. Alone marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Shaji after a gap of 12 years. The actor-director duo had earlier delivered hits like Aaram Thamburan and Narasimham. Their last collaboration was Red Chillies, which came out in 2009. The tone, feel and texture of Alone, however, is a unique Mohanlal film and doesn’t possess over-the-top masala that people have come to expect from this collaboration.

While unveiling the title of the film, Mohanlal had earlier spoken about his collaborations with director Shaji Kailas. “Shaji and I have worked in several movies. Shaji’s heroes are always brave and strong. And real heroes are always alone. You will understand it when you watch this film,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 11:24 IST
Next Story

Haryana’s mounting debt, ministers pulled up: Khattar government faces Congress ire in Assembly

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anant Ambani's engagement bash
Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumoured beau, Salman Khan all smiles in inside photos from Anant Ambani’s engagement bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close