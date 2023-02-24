Ali Zafar slams Javed Akhtar’s ‘insensitive’ 26/11 comments: ‘No Pakistani would appreciate any statement against his country’

After taking to social media to express his happiness about performing in front of Javed Akhtar recently, Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar has now slammed the veteran writer-lyricist for his comments about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Faiz Festival in Lahore last week. Ali, in an Instagram story, wrote about his love and devotion for his country, and how Akhtar’s “insensitive and uncalled for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people.” Like India, he wrote, “Pakistan has suffered and continues to suffer at the hands of terrorism.”

He wrote, “Guys, I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing – verify facts before reaching any conclusion or judgement. I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said until the next day when I saw it on social media.”

He further wrote, “I am a proud Pakistani and naturally no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against its country or people specially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further. We all know how much Pakistan has suffered and continue to suffer at the hands of terrorism and such insensitive and uncalled for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people.”

Ali, in an earlier tweet, had shared that he believes “art and music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together,” and had thanked Javed Akhtar for gracing the event.

His tweet reads: “It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected.”

Ali has worked in several Bollywood films such as Dear Zindagi with Alia BHatt and Shah Rukh Khan, London Paris New York with Aditi Rao Hydari, and many more. He had performed the song “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga,” from 1942: A Love Story, in front of Akhtar at a party hosted for him. After that, he had shared a video of his performance, also featuring Akhtar, and wrote, “The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary @jaduakhtar sahab in front of him for the love of my life @ayeshafazli.”

At the Faiz Festival, according to The Print, Akhtar had said that terrorists involved in the 26/11attacks are still freely roaming around and were from Pakistan. The English translation of his statement reads, “The atmosphere needs to cool down. I am from Bombay and all of us witnessed the attack on Bombay. The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this.”

Javed Akhtar’s comments about 26/11 have proven to be divisive. Before Ali, several other Pakistani artistes also condemned his remarks. Reacting to his comments, Jeeva and Ghunghat actor Resham wrote on Instagram, “My country is more dear to me than anything else. I absolutely had no knowledge about what Javed Akhtar sahab said about my country in the Faiz Festival session. I condemn his words. As per our customs of special treatment, we consider guests God’s mercy but Pakistan is more precious to us than our hearts and lives.” In an earlier post, she had shared pictures with Akhtar from a party hosted by Ali Zafar, and had written that she was ‘lucky’ to have been there.