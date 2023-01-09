Alchemy of Souls Light and Shadow concludes on a happy note, relieved fans call it ‘best K-drama in history’: ‘Pulled such bold moves.’

After months of ghoulish twists and turns, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow came to an end, leaving fans with mixed emotions. While many got a happy ending in the adrenaline-pumping soul switching drama, a few fans demand a new season with a continuation of the second lead character, Seo Yul. Continuing the tradition of second-leads overshadowing the first, Hwang Min-hyun’s Seo Yul became a fan-favourite, owing to his maturity and steadiness. Moreover, he was one of the healthier male characters written in a Korean show, as he quietly rooted for his love interest’s freedom and happiness.

One fan wrote, “Seo Yul’s character is written so well. He’s the second male lead but they didn’t write him as someone fighting for Naksu’s love but someone who’s rooting for her freedom and happiness. SEO YUL THE BEST BOY.”

The first season of Alchemy Of Souls had ended on a rather heartbreaking note, as Lee Jae-wook’s Jang-uk was resurrected, while Jung So-min’s Naksu or rather Mung-deok (the body her soul inhabited), the female lead, had supposedly died. Nevertheless, Season 2 saw Go Youn-Jung take her place, and still found a strong following among fans. Many appreciated the casting and said that the gamble paid off well. A fan wrote, “no drama has pulled off such a bold move on the heroine, but alchemy of souls proven it wrong amidst the wave of hates it got. #GoYounJung & #JungSoMin excellence potrayal as naksu, mudeok, jin bu yeon, cho yeong, and jin seol ran will forever be unforgotten.” The Hong Sisters, who are known for their dramas with rather bitter-sweet endings, satisfied fans with the conclusion. A fan noted, “Hong sisters wrote a happy ending for The Master’s Sun in 2013. They now gave Alchemy of Souls a happy ending in 2023. So basically they write a happy ending every 10 years, and we shouldn’t expect the same from their upcoming dramas.”

Fans praised both the actors—Jung So-min and Go Youn-joung for portraying the same character but in different bodies, and yet, evoking the same emotion. One fan wrote, “Alchemy Of Souls easily one of the best kdramas in history cause imagine having these two as the female leads in diff seasons of it. The range Younjung & Somin showed; portraying Naksu, Mudeok, Buyeon, Seolran, and her true self, Yeong.”

Alchemy of Souls is set in the magical world of Daeho, where young mages have to battle dark and evil magic ‘alchemy of souls’ that allows souls to switch bodies. The first season sees the warrior Naksu, whose soul accidentally gets trapped in a weak woman’s body named Mu-deok (Jung So-min). She encounters Jang-uk (Lee Jae-wook), a nobelman, and falls in love with him, despite herself. The second season continues three years after the events of the first where Mu-deok dies and sees a rather vengeful Jang-uk. However, destiny brings him back to Naksu