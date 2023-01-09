scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Alchemy of Souls Light and Shadow concludes on a happy note, relieved fans call it ‘best K-drama in history’: ‘Pulled such bold moves.’

The second season of Alchemy of Souls concluded on a happy note after an exhausting rollercoaster of several months.

Alchemy Of SoulsAlchemy Of Souls ends on a happy note.

After months of ghoulish twists and turns, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow came to an end, leaving fans with mixed emotions. While many got a happy ending in the adrenaline-pumping soul switching drama, a few fans demand a new season with a continuation of the second lead character, Seo Yul. Continuing the tradition of second-leads overshadowing the first, Hwang Min-hyun’s Seo Yul became a fan-favourite, owing to his maturity and steadiness. Moreover, he was one of the healthier male characters written in a Korean show, as he quietly rooted for his love interest’s freedom and happiness.

One fan wrote, “Seo Yul’s character is written so well. He’s the second male lead but they didn’t write him as someone fighting for Naksu’s love but someone who’s rooting for her freedom and happiness. SEO YUL THE BEST BOY.”

Also Read |Twenty Five Twenty One, Alchemy of Souls, Little Women: Experimental and dark, the best K-dramas of 2022 aren’t what you were expecting

The first season of Alchemy Of Souls had ended on a rather heartbreaking note, as Lee Jae-wook’s Jang-uk was resurrected, while Jung So-min’s Naksu or rather Mung-deok (the body her soul inhabited), the female lead, had supposedly died. Nevertheless, Season 2 saw Go Youn-Jung take her place, and still found a strong following among fans. Many appreciated the casting and said that the gamble paid off well. A fan wrote, “no drama has pulled off such a bold move on the heroine, but alchemy of souls proven it wrong amidst the wave of hates it got. #GoYounJung & #JungSoMin excellence potrayal as naksu, mudeok, jin bu yeon, cho yeong, and jin seol ran will forever be unforgotten.” The Hong Sisters, who are known for their dramas with rather bitter-sweet endings, satisfied fans with the conclusion. A fan noted, “Hong sisters wrote a happy ending for The Master’s Sun in 2013. They now gave Alchemy of Souls a happy ending in 2023. So basically they write a happy ending every 10 years, and we shouldn’t expect the same from their upcoming dramas.”

Fans praised both the actors—Jung So-min and Go Youn-joung for portraying the same character but in different bodies, and yet, evoking the same emotion. One fan wrote, “Alchemy Of Souls easily one of the best kdramas in history cause imagine having these two as the female leads in diff seasons of it. The range Younjung & Somin showed; portraying Naksu, Mudeok, Buyeon, Seolran, and her true self, Yeong.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

Alchemy of Souls is set in the magical world of Daeho, where young mages have to battle dark and evil magic ‘alchemy of souls’ that allows souls to switch bodies. The first season sees the warrior Naksu, whose soul accidentally gets trapped in a weak woman’s body named Mu-deok (Jung So-min). She encounters Jang-uk (Lee Jae-wook), a nobelman, and falls in love with him, despite herself. The second season continues three years after the events of the first where Mu-deok dies and sees a rather vengeful Jang-uk. However, destiny brings him back to Naksu

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 14:32 IST
Next Story

‘Govt wants to destroy open spaces’: Aaditya Thackeray slams proposal for theme park at Mahalaxmi Race Course

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close