Ajith-starrer Thunivu’s trailer release date locked, here’s when it will be unveiled

The trailer release date of actor Ajith Kumar‘s much-awaited film Thunivu has been locked. Ajith’s fans will end 2022 on a high note as the trailer will release on December 31 at 7 pm.

The announcement was made with a stylish poster featuring Ajith. In the poster, Ajith is seen sporting a white beard, sunglasses and a white shirt over a white T-shirt. He is seen firing a gun. The announcement was made by Boney Kapoor’s production banner Bay View Project LLP.

The caption of the poster read, “Guns, guts and glory – all set to fire up in style tomorrow! Set your alarms for 7PM tomorrow, the #ThunivuTrailer is coming.”

Ajith’s Thunivu will release on Pongal in 2023. This is the third collaboration between the actor, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, they have worked together in Nekronda Paarvai and Valimai. The film has been a topic of discussion ever since it was announced.

Talking about the film, H Vinoth told indianexpress.com, “It’s is not anything that you have been hearing on social media. People are assigning genres and tags like ‘the biggest action film’, ‘the biggest action thriller’ etc. It’s nothing like that. We would have seen money heist thrillers in Hollywood and even Ajith sir’s Mankatha is an example. But Thunivu is different from all of that. It is a multi-genre commercial film with songs and fights. It is about money. To put it shortly, it’s a game of the wicked.”

Meanwhile, Ajith, who is an avid biker, completed the first leg of his world tour. His manager Suresh Chandra announced on social media that the actor has passed through every Indian state, completing the first milestone of his biking journey.