Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Ajith Kumar sports the ‘Gangsta’look in Thunivu’s new poster as lyrics of third single released

Director H Vinoth unveiled a new poster of Ajith from Thunivu's third single, Gangsta. He also shared the lyrics of the song.

Ajith in new poster of ThunivuAjith in new poster of Thunivu
As Thunivu is gearing up for Pongal 2023 release, Ajith fans are getting treated to a new song from the film every other week. This Sunday it was Kaasethan Kadavulada, and the fans would kickstart the next week with the film’s third single, Gangsta. Director H Vinoth announced the release date of the song along with a new poster of Ajith and the song’s lyrics.

Living up to the song’s title Gangsta, Ajith looks ultra stylish in a leather jacket. As far as the lyrics go, it is a typical heroic number that boasts of bravery, guts, and everything macho. Sung by Shabir, the song, which is in praise of the hero, reads, “He is someone who just laughs it off if you bother him. (He is) Someone who walks his own path. (He is) Someone who creates history.”

The album is composed by Ghibran of Vaagai Soodava fame, who earlier composed the background score for Ajith’s last film, Valimai. However, Thunivu is his first full-fledged collaboration with Ajith. The first two songs Chilla Chilla and Kasethan Kadavulada have become hits among the fans raking in millions of views on YouTube. While Chilla Chilla has garnered 23 million views in 13 days, Kasethan Kadavulada has crossed 7.5 million views in four days.

ALSO READ |Thunivu song Chilla Chilla: Ghibran, Anirudh deliver a racy song for Ajith. Check it out here

Thunivu will clash with Vijay’s Varisu in the second week of Pongal in one of the biggest box office clashes of Tamil cinema. As Thunivu promotions are on full-throttle online, makers of Varisu are set to launch the album in a grand ceremony in Chennai on December 24.

Produced by Boney Kapoor in his third collaboration with Ajith, Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, and Mamathi Chari in pivotal roles. The film is rumoured to be about a bank heist.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 01:29:52 pm
