Ahead of Varisu-Thunivu clash, 1995 film Rajavin Parvayile starring Vijay and Ajith is getting a re-release

As online wars between Vijay and Ajith fans rage on ahead of the clash of Thunivu and Varisu, the owners of the 1995 film Rajavin Parvayile seem to have come up with an ingenious idea to re-release the film to bank on the current fan frenzy. The only film that features Vijay and Ajith, Rajavin Paarvayile is getting a limited release in Chennai on Friday.

Directed by Janaki Soundar, the film is romantic drama about Raja (Vijay), who is disillusioned with love and avoids getting into a relationship after the death of his dear friend Chandru (Ajith). It is about how Raja reconciles with his grief and falls in love with Gowri (Indraja). Upon release, the film was a box office flop.

Back then Vijay was only acting in his father SA Chandrasekar’s direction and was yet to make a mark in the industry. Rajavin Parvaiyile was his first film with another director. On the other hand, in 1995, Ajith had just done five films with two notable ones Amaravathi and Pavithra. However, the actor shot to fame in the same year with the release of Vasanth’s Aasai, which was produced by Mani Ratnam. Looking back, when the film was released, no one would have guessed that Ajith and Vijay would become the biggest superstars of Tamil cinema.

Here’s the film:

Other than Vijay and Ajith, the film also had veteran actors like Vadivukarasi, Janagaraj, Charuhasan, and Kumarimuthu. It had music by Ilaiyaraaja.

Over the years, though Ajith and Vijay have maintained that they have a friendly equation in real life, there have been many instances when the two actors have taken digs at each other in their respective films. They have also remained box office rivals, and their new face-off is set to take place on January 11.