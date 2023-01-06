Aftersun: A poignant father-daughter drama

Remember home movies? The kinds that were so popular at one point, shot on camcorders which turned out to be the most important accessory on family vacations, neatly welded to the hand responsible for capturing every single moment? Replaying them was an act of remembrance, which sometimes led to understanding things not immediately clear at the time, because you were too young, or too unaware, or both.

Aftersun, the debut film of Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, captures that elusive feeling which inhabits the narrow space of knowing and not-knowing. Calum, a young father not yet thirty, and his 11 year old daughter Sophie, are holidaying in Turkey. It’s sometime in the 1990s. Hotel staff dance to the popular Macarena, and guests sit around politely. The rooms at the modest establishment converge on a swimming pool, a pool table, and a space which fancies itself as a video game arcade consisting of two machines with coin slots.

The film opens with the two principal actors working their way around one such camcorder, Sophie giggling and advancing, Calum retreating. She’s old for her age, and we know why. Children from a broken home often grow up before their time; Sophie lives with her mother, and this holiday with her father feels both like a bonding exercise for the future, as well as a reassuring confirmation of the deep affection they have for each other.

Wells, who has also written the movie, draws us in slowly but surely into the lives of these two, peeling back layers, and revealing telling details, as she goes along. We learn that Calum may not have enough money to fulfil his daughter’s desires. Sophie is too young not to ask, but she is old enough to realise that Calum can’t stump up for, say, a hang-gliding session, or a carpet. Don’t offer to pay if you don’t have the money: there’s anger and petulance in her voice. But the tantrum is temporary, and they return to each other, making gentle fun of a tour guide, slathering mud on each other’s backs in a sulphur bath, sharing a genuine playful intimacy that not too many movies about fathers and daughters manage.

The film’s wistful sadness is embellished by a feeling, if not of dread, but of something closing in. We see flashes of an adult Sophie, who lives with her partner and child, looking back at these images, trying to make sense of that time, being hit by the realisation Calum was a troubled man, not just her father.

We are never told exactly what his problems are; we just get a sense of someone adrift: at one point, we see him sobbing loudly. What is it that bothers him so? It’s only when we succeed in seeing the parent figure as a person with insecurities, and yet loving them despite themselves, and ourselves, that we truly grow up. Aftersun offers us the possibility that some lives never do round themselves out, and that they are beautiful regardless.

The performances are wonderful. Frankie Corio, who’s never acted before, is a total natural as the little girl who is all set upon becoming a big girl, corralling in conversations about horny teenagers and tender first kisses. And Paul Mescal, who broke out with ‘Normal People’, is marvellous as a young man who could well have done with some parenting himself while trying hard to be a good father. It is tough to pull off a performance made up of such insubstantial shards, but Mescal plays it just right. My only minor quibble is with the way the older Sophie is given so little screen time. It’s deliberate, sure, but leaves you wanting to know more about who she turned out to be.

This is a film about belonging, aching loss, and making memories, and you will find yourself taking deep dives into personal pools of these elements, looking for your share of the sun.

On MUBI from today.