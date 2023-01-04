After Tunisha Sharma’s death, FWICE demands action against Ali Baba makers for ‘gross negligence’: ‘The producers are only interested in earning money’

Weeks after Tunisha Sharma’s death, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has sent a notice to Ali Baba producers Alind Shrivastava and Nissar Parvez, claiming gross negligence. In a notice sent to the makers, the federation claimed that the producers chose profit over taking care of cast and crew.

The notice mentioned how the 20-year-old died on the set of her TV show, and the loss of the young life sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. It further states how the producers could keep an eye on actors, given there have been multiple cases of young lives lost to suicide. “All the crew members are hired by the producers for his project and hence it is the responsibility of the producers to look after the well-being, safety and security of the crew members. FWICE strongly demands action on the producers of the show Ali Baba- Dastaan-E-Kabul as the liability of the safety, security of all the crew members depends upon them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

The statement further said if there was any conspiracy against a crew members, it should have been traced by the producers and immediate action should have been taken. It also hinted that Tunisha has had a number of fights with Sheezan Khan on the set, and the union body should have intervened. They pulled up the makers alleging they were only focussed on earning money, which resulted in the death of the actor.

“However, the producers are only interested in earning good money with the popularity of the show due to the lead actors and actresses who are followed by the public at large. In the case of Tunisha Sharma, it was a known fact that there were series of quarrels on the sets of All Baba- Dasttan-E -Kabul between Tunisha Sharma and her male lead and supporting actors The producer should have intervened and counseled them to refrain from getting involved into such things. If needed, the producer also had a choice to remove the erring actor/actress from the show but instead of taking any such action the producer continued shooting with them in fear of losing good money.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

The body also said that there was negligence on the sets too. “It has also been reported to the FWICE that on the shooting location where people are working in large numbers, it is mandatory to deploy a well-equipped ambulance for the safety of the crew. However, on the sets of Ali Baba-Dastaan-E-Kabul, the ambulance was not found. Tunisha was carried in a private vehicle to the hospital where she was declared dead. This also is gross negligence on the part of the producers as they are playing with the lives of hundreds of workers employed by them while on shoot. Such acts are highly condemnable and we demand thorough enquiry of the producer and the other legal, statutory compliances on the sets at the time of the incident. TWICE strongly demands action against the producer of the show All Baba-Dastaan-E-Kabul for their gross negligence in the entire matter and also demand immediate FIR against the duo Alind Shrivastav and Nissar Parvez,” the notice read.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of her TV show on December 24. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested, after her mother complained against him for abetting her suicide. After being presented in court on December 31, he was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.