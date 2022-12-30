‘After Salman Khan’: Prabhas grilled about marriage on Unstoppable with NBK, asked how he pacifies mother from pressuring him

Prabhas evaded questions about marriage in an appearance on the chat show Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. On popular demand, the Prabhas interview will be presented in two parts. The first part dropped on Friday, and reportedly caused glitches on the Aha streaming platform.

He was grilled by the host about possibly tying the knot, but Prabhas didn’t cave. He said that he definitely intends to tie the knot one day, but he doesn’t know when that day will come. “No idea, sir. I don’t know yet. I will definitely get married, but it’s not written in my destiny yet,” he said in Telugu.

Asked if his mother pressures him to get married, and what he does to keep her at bay, Prabhas said, “My sister lives close by. My sister-in-law is also close by. So, that is how we are managing for now. Later… I mean, it should be in the destiny. What is in our hands?”

NBK told him that when Sharwanand was on the show, he posed the same question to him, and Sharwanand had said that he’d tie the know when Prabhas does. The Baahubali actor quipped, “Then I should say I’ll get married after Salman Khan.”

Prabhas was a popular star in the Telugu film industry, who became a nationwide sensation after the success of director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali movies, which have grossed a combined total of Rs 1500 crore. He has since starred in the box office duds Saaho and Radhe Shyam. Prabhas will next appear in the epic film Adipurush, followed by Salaar and Project K.