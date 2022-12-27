scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

After 2.0, Lyca Productions takes Ajith’s Thunivu up in the sky. Watch video

While teasing an upcoming announcement about Thunivu, Lyca Productions shared an incredible promo of the Ajith-starrer.

ThunivuThe international promotions of Thunivu begins.
Lyca Productions, which has bagged the overseas distribution rights of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, is taking promotions to the skies, literally. The production house has kickstarted the promotions of the film by organising an epic stunt with skydivers in Dubai. An expert skydiver unfurled the Thunivu poster in the sky.

The production house also hinted that there’s more to come while sharing the video. Calling December 31st the Thunivu Day, Lyca said there’s an exciting announcement on the last day of the year about Thunivu. With all the songs already out, fans are wondering what’s going to be the surprise.

Here’s the video:

However, this is not the first time Lyca is promoting a film with such a stunt. Back in 2018, the makers had a similar event for Rajinikanth’s 2.0, where the poster of the film was unfurled in the sky.

While Ajith fans are excited about the new promotion by Lyca, many have also taken a dig at Ajith, who earlier said that “a good film is a promotion by itself.”

ALSO READ |From Beast to Valimai, here’s the list of the most disappointing Tamil movies of 2022

Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu is gearing up to release for Pongal in January 2023. Other than Ajith, the film stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, Veera, and Mamathi Chari in pivotal roles. Ghibran has composed the music for the movie.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 09:46:09 am
