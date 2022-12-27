After 2.0, Lyca Productions takes Ajith’s Thunivu up in the sky. Watch video

Lyca Productions, which has bagged the overseas distribution rights of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, is taking promotions to the skies, literally. The production house has kickstarted the promotions of the film by organising an epic stunt with skydivers in Dubai. An expert skydiver unfurled the Thunivu poster in the sky.

The production house also hinted that there’s more to come while sharing the video. Calling December 31st the Thunivu Day, Lyca said there’s an exciting announcement on the last day of the year about Thunivu. With all the songs already out, fans are wondering what’s going to be the surprise.

Here’s the video:

Going the AK way! 😎 For the 1st time ever, an announcement like never seen before for a Kollywood film 🎥 Watch this space as we are coming with an exciting update for 31st Dec 22! We call it the #ThunivuDay 💥#AjithKumar 😎 #THUNIVU 💥 #NoGutsNoGlory 💪🏻✨ #ThunivuPongal pic.twitter.com/l4GGlv1nk3 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) December 26, 2022

However, this is not the first time Lyca is promoting a film with such a stunt. Back in 2018, the makers had a similar event for Rajinikanth’s 2.0, where the poster of the film was unfurled in the sky.

While Ajith fans are excited about the new promotion by Lyca, many have also taken a dig at Ajith, who earlier said that “a good film is a promotion by itself.”

Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu is gearing up to release for Pongal in January 2023. Other than Ajith, the film stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, Veera, and Mamathi Chari in pivotal roles. Ghibran has composed the music for the movie.