Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Adivi Sesh-starrer thriller HIT: The Second Case to stream on Prime Video

The story of HIT: The Second Case centres on a series of gruesome murders that shake the very core of a peaceful town in Vizag.

Adivi SeshPoster of Adivi Sesh from HIT: The Second Case. (Photo: PrimeVideoIN/Twitter)
Adivi Sesh-starrer thriller HIT: The Second Case to stream on Prime Video
Telugu thriller movie HIT: The Second Case, starring Adivi Sesh, will start streaming on Prime Video from Friday. Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, and Komalee Prasad in pivotal roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is the producer.

The story centres on a series of gruesome murders that shake the very core of a peaceful town in Vizag. Krishna Dev aka KD (Adivi Sesh) of HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) is tasked to solve the mystery, and apprehend the serial killer before any more women fall victim to his psychopathic rampage.

Sesh said he is elated that the film will be available for the international audience on Prime Video.

Also Read |Adivi Sesh on HIT 2: ‘It’s not an exploitative film’

“Uniquely made, this film is unlike most thrillers, that will have the audience vested in the characters, and storyline, hoping that the HIT team catches the psychotic serial killer before it gets too late. After a great run at the box-office, I am elated that a global audience will be able to stream the film now on Prime Video,” the actor said in a statement.

The film released in theatres on December 2.

Kolanu said working on the movie has been a rewarding experience and he is happy to share it with the world through the streaming platform.

“As challenging as it may have been, writing and directing, The Second Case has been an extremely rewarding experience, and Sesh has done complete justice to his role, and the story that we envisioned. We are excited for the film to premiere on Prime Video as it will reach a wider audience,” he said.

Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There's something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant's ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja's, co...
Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide will be able to stream “HIT: The Second Case” in Telugu.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 14:21 IST
